“THC-INFUSED DRINKS SEIZED AT CJIA” – CANU ISSUES WARNING

“Disguised and Dangerous”: CANU Issues National Alert After Seizing 222 THC-Infused Drinks at CJIA

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

TIMEHRI, GUYANA — A sophisticated and dangerous new drug trafficking trend has been intercepted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has issued an urgent national early warning after discovering a large shipment of high-potency cannabis-infused beverages disguised as ordinary imported soft drinks.

The seizure, made on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, has sparked fears that these “look-alike” products could easily end up in the hands of unsuspecting consumers, including children.

The Bust: 222 Cans Among “Mixed Cargo”

During a routine inspection at the country’s main port of entry, CANU officers flagged a series of storage bins containing clothing, paper bags, and miscellaneous household items.

The Discovery: Concealed within the bins were 222 cans of suspected THC-infused beverages.

Concealed within the bins were of suspected THC-infused beverages. The Origin: Investigators believe the shipment originated in the United States , where such products are legal in various states, though they remain strictly prohibited under Guyana’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

Investigators believe the shipment originated in the , where such products are legal in various states, though they remain strictly prohibited under Guyana’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act. The Tactic: The beverages were designed to mimic popular, everyday soft drinks, making them a “low-odour” alternative for smugglers looking to bypass traditional drug-sniffing measures.

A Public Health Crisis in a Can

CANU is raising the alarm not just over the illegality of the shipment, but the severe health risks associated with “accidental consumption.”

Mimicry Risk: Because the cans look identical to common sodas, the risk of children or teenagers unknowingly consuming them is “significantly high.”

Because the cans look identical to common sodas, the risk of children or teenagers unknowingly consuming them is “significantly high.” The Effects: Health officials warn that consuming high-dose THC through beverages can lead to rapid impaired judgment, severe anxiety, hallucinations, and overdose—especially in individuals with no prior exposure to cannabis.

Health officials warn that consuming high-dose THC through beverages can lead to rapid impaired judgment, severe anxiety, hallucinations, and overdose—especially in individuals with no prior exposure to cannabis. Legal Consequences: CANU reminded the public that despite international trends, possession or distribution of these infused drinks in Guyana will result in immediate criminal charges.

A Shifting Frontier for Traffickers

According to CANU, this seizure highlights a “growing shift” in how narcotics are entering the country. Smugglers are increasingly moving away from bulk “bricks” of marijuana in favor of consumer-style products that can blend into a kitchen pantry or a school bag.

“We are urging the public to stay vigilant. Do not consume suspicious imported drinks from unverified sources, and report any products that seem ‘off’ or questionable to the authorities immediately.” — CANU Official Statement

At a Glance: The CJIA THC Seizure

Detail Summary Date of Seizure March 18, 2026 Quantity 222 Infused Cans Origin United States (Suspected) Concealment Storage bins among clothing/paper bags Status Active investigation to identify local consignee

Conclusion: Vigilance is Key

As the investigation continues to track down the intended recipients of this shipment, CANU is calling on retailers and parents to be extra cautious with “boutique” or unfamiliar imported beverages. In the war against new-age drug trafficking, a simple can of soda may not be what it seems.

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