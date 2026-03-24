OPPOSITION LEADER CALLS FOR STATE-FUNDED OVERSEAS TREATMENT AFTER DEATH OF 12 YEAR-OLD

By: Alethea Grant |HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The tragic death of 12-year-old Marlon Jupiter, who passed away while his family desperately pleaded for funds to treat his T-lymphoblastic lymphoma, has sparked a fierce political backlash. Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has labeled the boy’s death a “national disgrace,” accusing the government of prioritizing “showpiece” infrastructure over the immediate life-saving needs of Guyanese children.

Marlon’s family had been publicly appealing for $7.3 million GYD (approximately $35,000 USD) to cover the cost of a critical bone marrow transplant overseas—a sum that was never fully realized in time to save his life.

The Multi-Billion Dollar Contradiction

In a stinging critique of the 2026 National Budget, Mohamed pointed to the massive $161.1 billion allocated to the health sector this year. He questioned how a child could die for the sake of $7.3 million when the state is boasting of record-breaking investments.

Spending Priorities: Mohamed contrasted the shortfall in Marlon’s medical fund against other specific budget lines: Office of the President: $300 Million. Men on Mission (MOM): $900 Million for “humanitarian works.”

Mohamed contrasted the shortfall in Marlon’s medical fund against other specific budget lines: The Argument: The Opposition Leader argued that while billions go toward building new hospitals and purchasing equipment, the actual “specialized medical services” remain out of reach for the average citizen.

“What is the purpose of record-breaking budgets if they cannot save lives? We see billions for buildings, yet a child dies because critical treatment is unavailable here and his family could not raise the money in time.” — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed

Allegations of Waste and Bureaucracy

Mohamed did not hold back in his assessment of government spending habits, characterizing them as “wasteful.”

Procurement and Kickbacks: He claimed that ministerial “kickbacks” and spending on international conferences and travel often exceed the modest amount Marlon’s family needed to save his life.

He claimed that ministerial “kickbacks” and spending on international conferences and travel often exceed the modest amount Marlon’s family needed to save his life. A Call for Policy Shift: The Opposition is now demanding a formal State-Funded Overseas Treatment Policy.

The Proposed Solution: Automatic Funding

To prevent another tragedy like Marlon Jupiter’s, Mohamed called for a system that removes the need for public “begging” and social media appeals.

Direct State Intervention: When a life-saving procedure is unavailable in Guyana, the state should automatically step in to fund the overseas treatment. Removal of Bureaucracy: The process should be streamlined to ensure that families are not bogged down by red tape while their loved ones’ health declines. People-First Governance: Mohamed urged the administration to adopt a philosophy that “values service above self.”

In Memory of Marlon Jupiter

Marlon’s battle with T-lymphoblastic lymphoma (a fast-growing form of high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma) has become a symbol for many of the gaps in the local healthcare system. For his family, the loss is personal; for the nation, it has become a rallying cry for more equitable access to specialized care.

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