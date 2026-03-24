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EXXOMOBIL TO SOON ENGINEER $100M INVESTMENT IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATHEMATICS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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A Decade of Human Capital Development

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In what is being hailed as one of the largest private-sector social investments in Caribbean history, ExxonMobil has officially committed $100 million USD (over $20 billion GYD) to a ten-year program designed to transform Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education across Guyana.

The announcement was made during a high-profile dinner at State House on February 23, 2026, hosted by President Dr. Irfaan Ali for ExxonMobil’s Board of Directors, led by CEO Darren Woods. The initiative marks a strategic shift from oil production to “talent production,” aiming to prepare the next generation for a technology-driven economy.

The Three Pillars of the $100M Investment

The “Guyana STEM Initiative” is built on three reinforcing pillars designed to create a sustainable pipeline of local experts:

  1. Strengthening STEM Teaching:
    • Starting this September, the ExxonMobil Foundation will partner with the Ministry of Education, the University of Guyana, and the University of Houston to launch a comprehensive teacher training program.
    • The focus is on secondary-level mathematics and science to improve student outcomes nationwide.
  2. Expanding Student Opportunities:
    • The initiative will bring world-class resources, including the Khan Academy online platform, to schools in both urban and remote hinterland communities.
    • STEM Centres: A nationwide network of student centers will be established. The first flagship center is slated to open at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus, with the physical facility expected to be completed by 2028-2029.
  3. Forging Career Pathways:
    • Beyond the classroom, the program provides “college and career readiness” resources, including mentoring, tutoring, and pre-college math/science courses.
    • The goal is to diversify Guyana’s workforce, preparing students for high-tech roles in agriculture, energy, healthcare, and tourism.

A “Pure Donation” for National Prosperity

ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge clarified that this $100 million investment is a pure donation with no expectation of financial return.

“Our goal is very simple: inspiring the next generation of Guyana’s engineers and scientists by working with the students and teachers who educate them.”Darren Woods, ExxonMobil CEO

President Ali lauded the initiative as an “economic shield,” noting that while energy development transforms the skyline, human capability must transform the society. He emphasized that the university location for the first center was chosen specifically to expose children to a campus environment from an early age, nurturing long-term ambition.

Collaboration and Legacy

The program is designed to complement existing grassroots efforts, such as those led by STEM Guyana and Dr. Karen Abrams. ExxonMobil has signaled its intent to engage additional stakeholders to ensure the funds are directed toward effective, hands-on programs rather than general administration.

By the end of the decade, the initiative aims to have trained thousands of educators and reached tens of thousands of students, ensuring that Guyana’s greatest resource—its people—is fully developed to lead the nation’s future.

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