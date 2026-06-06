$30,000 Electricity Subsidy For Pensioners Begins In June

Monthly Electricity Subsidy for Pensioners to Ease Utility Burden

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major move to bolster the welfare of senior citizens, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has announced that the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) will begin rolling out the monthly $30,000 electricity subsidy for eligible pensioners starting this June 2026 billing cycle.

The financial relief initiative is engineered to provide immediate, tangible support to elderly citizens by directly offsetting their utility expenses and making an essential service far more affordable.

How Post-Paid and Pre-Paid Customers Will Receive the Credit

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, clarified that the distribution of the subsidy will adapt seamlessly depending on whether a pensioner utilizes a post-paid meter or a pre-paid wallet system.

Post-Paid Accounts: Senior citizens who are registered post-paid customers will see the $30,000 subsidy automatically credited to their monthly statement dated June 2026.

Senior citizens who are registered post-paid customers will see the $30,000 subsidy automatically credited to their monthly statement dated June 2026. Pre-Paid Accounts: Eligible pre-paid users will have the funds deposited directly into their digital pre-paid wallet. To activate and access these funds, tokens can be redeemed by visiting any GPL commercial office across the country.

Strict Eligibility Parameters Enforced

The Ministry and GPL have issued a clear operational guideline regarding who qualifies for the utility relief, emphasizing that the financial credit is tied strictly to direct account ownership.

“To benefit from this, you have to be a pensioner who owns their meter or has a GPL account,” the department noted. “If you do not have a registered GPL account, then this relief framework does not apply to you.”

Customer Metering Type Distribution Method Required Action for Redemption Post-Paid Account Automatic statement credit No action required; deducted from the June 2026 total Pre-Paid Account Digital wallet allocation Must physically visit a GPL commercial office to access

GPL corporate management released a statement expressing satisfaction with supporting the government mandate. The utility company noted that it remains fully committed to backing long-term state programs that ease the cost-of-living burden for vulnerable demographics while steadily improving the overall quality of life for Guyana’s senior citizens.