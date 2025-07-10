Thursday, July 10, 2025
TEENAGER CAUGHT ON CAMERA BEATING AND ROBBING ELDERLY MAN WITH CUTLASS, ARRESTED BY POLICE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A 61-year-old labourer who was simply on his way to buy breakfast early Wednesday morning was violently attacked and robbed on a quiet street in Albouystown—an incident that was caught on CCTV and led to a swift arrest.

The victim, Yasmin Mohamed, was heading to the La Penitence Market around 5:00 a.m. when he was ambushed by a teenager armed with a cutlass. The attacker, now identified as 19-year-old Junior Linton, known by the alias “Butter,” reportedly pulled Mohamed off his electric bike on Hogg Street and began beating him with the weapon.

Linton then reached into Mohamed’s pants pocket and stole $30,000 in cash before fleeing the scene. Despite being injured and shaken, Mohamed survived the ordeal. Police say the brutal assault was clearly captured on surveillance cameras in the area, which helped officers quickly track down the suspect.

Linton was arrested a short time later at a nearby guest house on Hogg Street. He was found in possession of the cutlass believed to have been used in the attack, but the stolen cash has not been recovered.

Residents of Albouystown expressed outrage at the attack, particularly given the victim’s age and vulnerability. Mohamed, who is known in the community as a hardworking man, was reportedly going about his daily routine when the violence erupted.

Linton, who is unemployed and lives in Grove, East Bank Demerara, remains in police custody as investigations continue.

Formal charges are expected to be laid soon.

SWAT OFFICER SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR KILLING SLEEPING BUSINESSMAN ORIN BOSTON
HGPTV
