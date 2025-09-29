SUGGESTIVE PHOTOS SPARK CLAIMS AGAINST COP — BUT MOTHER AND DAUGHTER DENY AFFAIR

Georgetown, Guyana – September 29, 2025 – Photos circulating online have raised alarm and fueled allegations that Corporal Shazim Khan of the Mabaruma Police Station was romantically involved with a 15-year-old student. But despite the uproar, both the teenager and her mother have flatly denied any such relationship, telling investigators that Khan is a longtime family friend and nothing more.

In a preliminary interview conducted by the Guyana Police Force’s Gender-Based Unit, the student insisted she never had sexual relations with the officer. Her mother backed her statement and refused to allow a medical examination, dismissing the Facebook post that triggered the probe as a malicious attempt to embarrass her daughter. Written statements were provided by both.

Still, the circulation of the photos has cast doubt, with some observers questioning whether the investigation is being pursued with sufficient urgency. A forensic interview is expected to be conducted by Blossom Inc., a child advocacy group, but concerns have been raised about delays in getting that process underway.

Police officials have cautioned the public against spreading unverified claims, assuring that the matter remains under active investigation. They warned that should credible evidence emerge, Corporal Khan could face both criminal prosecution and administrative discipline.

