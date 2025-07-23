Wednesday, July 23, 2025
TEEN GIRL SUCCUMBS AFTER BEING HIT BY STRAY BULLET
TEEN GIRL SUCCUMBS AFTER BEING HIT BY STRAY BULLET

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – A 16-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet on Monday evening in Mango Lane, East Ruimveldt, has succumbed to her injuries, relatives confirmed. Reyna Depeazer of East La Penitence was shot shortly after leaving a friend’s birthday celebration.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Despite efforts to save her life, Reyna passed away during the night.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the teen was caught in the crossfire after a man opened fire on a rival gang member in the area. It was one of those bullets that struck Reyna.

The fatal shooting has stunned residents and reignited concerns about gang-related violence spilling into residential communities. Mango Lane, a known hotspot, has seen several violent confrontations in recent months.

The police are continuing their investigations.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Reyna’s death comes as another reminder of the toll that reckless gun violence is taking on innocent lives, and the growing fear that no public space is truly safe.

HGPTV
