TEEKADAI SOLOMON WAS SHOT TEN TIMES BY ESTRANGED HUSBAND – POLICE

Police confirmed on Tuesday that ten gunshots on Tuesday morning, ending the life of 36-year-old Teekadai Atiya Solomon in a brutal public killing carried out by her estranged husband. Police said Solomon, an ExxonMobil employee and mother, was chased from her apartment and gunned down in the roadway, struck repeatedly in the chest, abdomen, arms, hip, leg, finger, and even the forehead. Her 36-year-old husband, Alroy Solomon, then turned the weapon on their 10-year-old son before shooting himself dead. The child is now in hospital in stable condition.

The attack unfolded around 11:50 a.m. at Lot 199 Charlotte and Bourda Streets, Georgetown. Investigators said Teekadai had moved out of the couple’s North East La Penitence home two months ago, following ongoing domestic disputes, and was living at the Charlotte Street property with her son.

On the day of the tragedy, Alroy drove to the home in a black car (registration number GUY 94) and stormed into the compound. Witnesses heard Teekadai scream, followed by rapid gunfire. She ran from the yard, only to be pursued by her husband, who unleashed a hail of bullets that left her motionless on the street.

After executing his wife, Alroy returned into the yard, where he shot their son in the chest before turning the gun on himself. He was found in a pool of blood with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Crime scene investigators recovered a 9mm pistol, a magazine with six live rounds, and spent shells near his body. Both Teekadai and Alroy’s remains were later transported to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, pending post-mortem examinations.

The 10-year-old boy was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by concerned citizens, and doctors have since said his condition is stable.

The tragedy has once again cast a spotlight on domestic violence in Guyana, where experts say early warning signs often go unheeded. Police sources confirmed that this was not the first time violence erupted between the couple. Neighbors reported that officers had previously investigated at least two shooting incidents at the same property within recent months, raising questions about whether more could have been done to protect Teekadai.

According to UN Women, nearly 55 percent of Guyanese women report experiencing intimate partner violence in their lifetime, making the country one of the most affected in the Caribbean. Advocates argue that stronger enforcement of restraining orders, community policing, and rapid response to domestic threats are urgently needed to prevent tragedies like this.

