AG WARNS OF JAIL TIME, $5M FINE FOR VOTER INTERFERENCE ON E-DAY

Attorney General Warns of Jail Time for Voter Obstruction on Election Day

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – With general and regional elections scheduled for September 1, 2025, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has issued a stern warning against any attempts to interfere with the electoral process.

Speaking during his weekly program, Issues in the News, Nandlall stated that individuals who obstruct citizens from voting or mislead voters on election day will face the full force of the law under the Representation of the People Act.

“Those who are being encouraged to create these kinds of obstructions and interference—this is what the law lays out very clearly, and this will be the consequence that will flow from your action,” the Attorney General said.

Response to Opposition Comments

Nandlall’s comments were in direct response to remarks reportedly made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who allegedly advised party polling agents not to allow individuals speaking foreign languages to vote.

“That’s a highly irresponsible and reckless statement for a political leader to make,” Nandlall said.

“Guyana’s democracy is built on inclusion and fairness, and no electoral system in the world disqualifies a voter based on language.”

He emphasized that any attempt to suppress legitimate voters—especially those who are registered and qualified—would not go unpunished.

Legal Consequences for Electoral Misconduct

According to the Attorney General, Section 78 of the Representation of the People Act outlines several offenses related to the voting process, including:

Obstructing access to polling stations

Misleading voters or poll officials

Interfering with ballot counting

Tampering with election materials

Violators can face a fine of up to $5 million GYD and imprisonment for up to three years upon summary conviction.

“Anyone who thinks they can obstruct or interfere with registered voters from exercising their rights will face serious legal consequences,” Nandlall added.

As Guyana prepares for a critical election, the Attorney General’s statements serve as a clear warning that electoral misconduct will not be tolerated.

