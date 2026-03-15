By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The departure of the Cuban Medical Brigade has moved beyond a healthcare crisis into a full-scale debate on Guyana’s sovereignty and diplomatic maturity. Aubrey Norton, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), is pushing back against the narrative that supporting Cuba is “anti-American,” arguing instead that maintaining the partnership is a sophisticated diplomatic tool that provides the Caribbean with leverage in negotiations with the United States.

A Historical Parallel: The 1970s Blueprint

Norton grounded his argument in the foreign policy of the early 1970s, specifically under the leadership of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham.

The Inconsistency Factor: Norton noted that while the U.S. was improving ties with China and the Soviet Union in the 1970s, it maintained a rigid embargo on Cuba.

Norton noted that while the U.S. was improving ties with China and the Soviet Union in the 1970s, it maintained a rigid embargo on Cuba. The Caribbean Choice: This led Caribbean leaders to forge their own paths, recognizing Cuba and China to bolster regional health. Norton argues that this “moral imperative” remains valid today, suggesting that Guyana should not abandon its partners due to external shifts in Washington.

Support as a Negotiating Chip

Rather than viewing the Cuban presence as a barrier to U.S. relations, Norton frames it as an opportunity for pragmatic engagement.

Resource Challenges: He asserts that a strong Caribbean-Cuba relationship actually gives regional governments a platform to negotiate more effectively with the U.S. for resources and support.

He asserts that a strong Caribbean-Cuba relationship actually gives regional governments a platform to negotiate more effectively with the U.S. for resources and support. Yielding to Pressure: Norton criticized the Ali administration for what he described as “yielding” to alleged U.S. political pressure, arguing that a more nuanced approach could have balanced Guyana’s healthcare necessities with its evolving foreign policy.

The “Venezuela Factor” and Regional Unity

While Norton welcomed the recent U.S. support regarding Guyana’s territorial integrity in the face of Venezuelan aggression, he issued a stern warning against “compromising local human resources.”

Solidarity at Risk: He warned that the sudden withdrawal of Cuban support risks fracturing CARICOM unity .

He warned that the sudden withdrawal of Cuban support risks fracturing . Vulnerable Positions: By cutting off a reliable source of medical expertise before a local alternative is fully established, Norton argues the government is placing the Guyanese public in a “vulnerable position” internationally.

The Human Cost: A Patient’s Testimony

To highlight the practical stakes of this diplomatic tug-of-war, Nightly News spoke with a local patient who recently underwent a complex surgery performed by a Cuban specialist.

“I am alive today because of the expertise of that Cuban doctor. When we talk about diplomacy and sanctions, we must remember that for us, the patients, this is about life and death.” — Anonymous Patient

Current Diplomatic Landscape (March 2026)

Stakeholder Perspective Aubrey Norton (PNC/R) Supporting Cuba is a “nuanced diplomatic strategy,” not anti-Americanism. Government of Guyana Aligning with “changing status quo” in Havana; exploring regional labor alternatives. United States Ramped up sanctions on Cuba following the conflict in the Middle East. Healthcare Sector GPHC and regional hospitals adjusting to the loss of specialized Cuban staff.

Conclusion: A Pursuit of Balance

Norton’s critique serves as a call for “strategic autonomy,” urging the government to pursue cooperative solutions that respect local healthcare needs while maintaining a balanced relationship with global powers. As the medical brigade continues its exit, the question remains whether the administration’s new direction will yield enough U.S. support to offset the immediate loss of over 50 years of medical cooperation.

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