NORTON URGES PPP/C GOV’T TO PRIORITIZE GENUINE, PEOPLE-CENTERED GOVERNANCE OVER SUPERFICIAL STATISTICS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — While international headlines celebrate Guyana as the world’s fastest-growing economy, the view from the ground is vastly different for many citizens. Aubrey Norton, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), is challenging the government to look past “superficial statistics” and address the reality of a nation where thousands are still struggling to afford basic necessities despite an unprecedented oil boom.

During a press conference on Friday, March 13, 2026, Norton argued that the current administration’s reliance on one-off relief measures is failing to create a foundation for lasting economic independence.

The Inflation Reality: January 2026 Data

Recent economic indicators provide a stark backdrop to Norton’s concerns. The Georgetown Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January 2026 rose to 148.14, marking a 0.7% increase in just 30 days.

Cost of Living: Public servants and families are facing a “triple threat” of skyrocketing food prices, rent, and housing costs.

Public servants and families are facing a “triple threat” of skyrocketing food prices, rent, and housing costs. The “Paycheck Trap”: Norton noted that despite the influx of petrodollars, the majority of Guyanese continue to live paycheck to paycheck, with small businesses struggling to stay afloat in a volatile market.

Cash Grants vs. Generational Wealth

The PNC/R leader took direct aim at the government’s recent announcement of a $100,000 cash grant, arguing that such measures are “band-aids on a deep wound.”

Temporary Relief: Norton asserted that one-off payments do not address structural poverty or high youth unemployment.

Norton asserted that one-off payments do not address structural poverty or high youth unemployment. The “Ali Claim” Rebuttal: He explicitly countered President Irfaan Ali’s assertion that these grants contribute to generational wealth. “Cash grants cannot generate generational wealth,” Norton stated, calling instead for substantial wage increases that reflect the nation’s new financial status.

Lessons from the Global Stage

Drawing a comparison to international models, Norton cited China’s success in lifting over 800 million people out of poverty.

The Chinese Example: He noted that 75% of global poverty reduction came from a focused effort on better wages, affordable housing, and equitable opportunities.

He noted that 75% of global poverty reduction came from a focused effort on better wages, affordable housing, and equitable opportunities. A Guyanese Model: While referencing the “socialist market economy,” Norton was clear that Guyana should not simply copy another nation but should conduct its own thorough assessment of social and financial needs to guide resource allocation.

A Call for Strategic Reallocation

Norton’s vision for “people-centered governance” includes three immediate priorities:

Priority Action Requested Wage Reform A significant, permanent increase in the minimum wage for the public sector. Housing Security Policies to cap rising rents and make homeownership accessible to the poor. Wealth Distribution A formal mechanism to ensure oil revenue reaches every citizen through infrastructure and social safety nets.

Conclusion: Beyond the Boom

Norton warned that the “pivotal moment” Guyana currently faces could be squandered if the benefits of the oil industry remain concentrated at the top.

“The people of Guyana don’t want temporary relief; they want opportunities to become economically independent, they want security, and they want a fair share of the wealth that belongs to all Guyanese.” — Aubrey Norton

As the government prepares for the rollout of the cash grant next week, the Opposition is signaling that it will keep the pressure on for more permanent, structural solutions to the nation’s growing inequality.

Like this: Like Loading...