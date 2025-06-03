Tuesday, June 3, 2025
SOPHIA MAN REMANDED, FACES 10 CHARGES AFTER BRAWL WITH POLICE OFFICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
188

Man Seen Assaulting Police Officer in Viral Video Faces Multiple Charges
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Shamar Williams, a resident of the Sophia squatting area in Greater Georgetown, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was slapped with a series of criminal and traffic-related charges—stemming from a now-viral video showing him assaulting a police officer.

Before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, Williams was formally charged with assaulting a police constable and assault causing actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on bail in the amount of $15,000. He was also charged with property damage, for which he again pleaded not guilty and was placed on $10,000 bail.

However, for the more serious charge of assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist lawful arrest, Williams was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on June 23, 2025.

Later that day, Williams was taken before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where he faced nine traffic-related charges, including:

  • Driving without a license – Fined $30,000 or six weeks in prison
  • Failure to conform to a traffic sign – Fined $20,000 or four weeks in prison
  • Failure to wear a safety helmet – Fined $10,000 or two weeks in prison
  • Breach of a one-way street – Fined $20,000 or four weeks in prison
  • Driving an uninsured motor vehicle – Fined $30,000 or six weeks in prison
  • Using an unlicensed motor vehicle – Fined $20,000 or four weeks in prison
  • Using an uncertified motor vehicle – Fined $25,000 or five weeks in prison
  • Failure to properly maintain the vehicle – Fined $20,000 or four weeks in prison

The most severe penalty was for operating a motorcycle with an obscure rear identification mark, for which he was fined $150,000 or faced 30 weeks of imprisonment.

Williams also faced a final charge of failure to have a front identification mark, to which he pleaded not guilty and was granted $10,000 bail.

The police have confirmed that the viral video formed part of the evidence used in the prosecution of this matter.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
