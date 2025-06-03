Tuesday, June 3, 2025
‘RESULTS OF ELECTIONS 2025 WILL BE A CLOSE CALL’,WPA URGES GUYANESE TO ‘STAND GUARD AND BE ALERT’

WPA Predicts Close 2025 Elections, Raises Doubts Over GECOM’s Credibility
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is forecasting a tightly contested General and Regional Election this September, pointing to Guyana’s persistent trend of traditional voting patterns.

Speaking at a press briefing, WPA Executive Member Dr. David Hinds stated that the party believes the 2025 election results will be as close as those of the last three cycles.

“We have not moved away from ethnic and traditional voting patterns. Even without access to credible polling data, the WPA is convinced that the upcoming elections will be a close call,” Dr. Hinds stated.

The WPA is contesting the elections as part of a coalition with the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and is now focused on increasing voter turnout among the opposition’s base.

“We believe the outcome will be determined by turnout. Over the next three months, we will channel significant energy into mobilizing our supporters,” Dr. Hinds affirmed.

However, the party voiced strong reservations about the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) ability to deliver a credible process.

“We remain unhappy over the behavior of GECOM. Nothing emanating from that body inspires confidence that this process would be free, fair, and just,” he declared.

Dr. Hinds also used the platform to criticize the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), stating that the current administration has failed to manage Guyana’s diverse society in an equitable and transformative manner.

“The PPP has demonstrated an incapacity and unwillingness to govern a plural society. Instead, it has used its power to dominate both the state and society, stifling meaningful transformation,” Hinds asserted.

Calling on Guyanese to remain vigilant, the WPA is urging citizens to guard the electoral process by documenting and exposing any acts of irregularity or fraud.

“The people must stand watch and defend the integrity of the vote. This election is too important to be left unchecked,” Hinds concluded.

With elections scheduled for September 1, 2025, the stage is being set for what may become another fiercely contested political battle in Guyana’s modern democratic history.

