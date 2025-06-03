Tuesday, June 3, 2025
HomeNewsROPA 2025 TABLED IN PARLIAMENT TO STRENGTHEN ELECTORAL PROCESS AHEAD OF 2025...
NewsPolitics

ROPA 2025 TABLED IN PARLIAMENT TO STRENGTHEN ELECTORAL PROCESS AHEAD OF 2025 POLLS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
31

Gov’t Moves to Restructure Electoral Process with New Bill; Opposition Raises Concerns Over GECOM’s Powers
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

During the 105th Sitting of the National Assembly on Monday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, tabled the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2025. The government is touting the bill as a comprehensive move to enhance transparency, boost accountability among election officials, and introduce harsher penalties for electoral misconduct.

Among the most notable changes is the introduction of electoral sub-districts in Regions 3, 4, and 6. According to the Attorney General, this restructuring is aimed at decentralizing the tabulation process in Guyana’s most populous areas, including Region 4—which will now be split into sub-districts covering the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara.

“The purpose of this amendment is to ensure that tabulation no longer happens at a single centralized location but across sub-districts. This will enhance oversight and reduce opportunities for manipulation,” Nandlall stated during his presentation.

A new position—Supernumerary Returning Officer—will be created to manage the tabulation of votes within each sub-district.

However, the opposition has rejected the bill. Senior Counsel and Opposition MP Roysdale Forde argued that the proposed legislation does little to address core concerns about electoral fairness. He warned that the bill would hand too much power to the Commissioner of Registration at GECOM.

“This bill gives troubling discretionary powers to GECOM—particularly over voter registration—which opens the door to voter suppression or manipulation,” Forde said.

The opposition further criticized the government’s failure to act on recommendations from international election observers following the 2020 elections, which were marred by controversy. Forde noted that despite repeated promises of reform, GECOM has not conducted any comprehensive review or released an internal assessment.

“Five years later, we’re still operating in a vacuum. The government and GECOM have failed to implement even one recommendation from the observer missions,” Forde contended.

The Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2025 forms part of the PPP/C administration’s broader legislative agenda to reform Guyana’s electoral architecture ahead of the September 1 general and regional elections.

Previous article
GUYANA ASSUMES UN SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENCY FOR JUNE
Next article
SOPHIA MAN REMANDED, FACES 10 CHARGES AFTER BRAWL WITH POLICE OFFICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ANTIGUAN SAILOR TO RECEIVE HONOR FROM THE QUEEN OF ENGLAND

LEONORA TREATMENT AND DIAGNOSTIC CENTER TO BE RE-OPENED