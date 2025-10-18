Saturday, October 18, 2025
SOD TURNED FOR MORE THAN US$50M CHATEAU MARGOT MALL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Jayda Jeune | HGPTV Nightly News|

PRESIDENT ALI: “THIS IS TRANSFORMATION, NOT JUST CHANGE”

President Irfaan Ali on Friday led the sod-turning ceremony for the US$50 million Chateau Margot Mall, a major commercial and lifestyle development set to rise on the East Coast of Demerara.

In his address, President Ali said the project represents transformation — not merely change — emphasizing that efficiency, transparency, productivity, and profitability must all align toward one ultimate goal: human development.

“The impact of transformation in this area will be felt from tomorrow,” the President declared, noting the mall’s potential to increase property values and stimulate economic activity in surrounding communities.

The project is being spearheaded by the Ansa McAl Group of Companies, a regional conglomerate with deep roots in Guyana. Troy Cadogan, Managing Director of Ansa McAl Guyana, described the groundbreaking as a moment of “realization and growth”, reaffirming the company’s commitment to being “a true partner in national development.”

Chairman and CEO Anthony Sabga praised Guyana’s rapid progress, citing infrastructure expansion and new housing developments as proof of a “nation in motion.” He said the Chateau Margot Mall will serve as a bridge between Guyana’s rich heritage and its exciting future.

Once completed, the Chateau Margot Mall is expected to become a premier retail and entertainment hub, creating hundreds of jobs and boosting investment along the East Coast corridor.

