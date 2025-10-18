Saturday, October 18, 2025
HomeNewsGOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON ONLINE GAMBLING, BETTING SHOPS STRONGER REGULATION, HIGHER...
News

GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON ONLINE GAMBLING, BETTING SHOPS STRONGER REGULATION, HIGHER TAXES COMING – JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
195

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON ONLINE GAMBLING, BETTING SHOPS — STRONGER REGULATIONS AND HIGHER TAXES COMING, SAYS VP JAGDEO

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that the government will soon roll out more burdensome regulations and higher taxes for Guyana’s rapidly expanding gambling and betting industry, warning that what began as limited casino activity has now escalated into a nationwide social problem.

Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Jagdeo said “gambling on demand” has become widespread through mobile apps and small betting outlets, creating new challenges for public order and financial oversight.

“So expect changes — and the appropriate taxes,” the Vice President declared.

Jagdeo explained that gambling was initially introduced to support the hotel and tourism sector, with casino licenses issued under strict regulatory conditions. However, the rise of hundreds of unregulated betting shops and online platforms has transformed the landscape, allowing around-the-clock access to wagering.

“The moment you have this level of accessibility, you create a major social problem,” he noted.

The Vice President said the administration will review licensing frameworks, tighten compliance measures, and ensure operators pay fair and appropriate taxes on their earnings.

“Expect changes,” he warned, “and those operating will have to pay the appropriate taxes.”

The upcoming reforms are expected to target both physical betting shops and digital gambling apps, as the government moves to curb what Jagdeo described as an emerging social crisis linked to addiction and unregulated gaming.

Previous article
SOD TURNED FOR MORE THAN US$50M CHATEAU MARGOT MALL
Next article
JAGDEO INSTRUCTS GRA, POLICE TO PROBE GOLD SMUGGLING LINKS, ‘HE IS PUTTING CAT TO WATCH MILK’- SOURCES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

OVER $25M SPENT ON REFURBISHMENT OF 800 FIRE HYDRANTS COUNTRYWIDE...

MINISTER ADDRESSES SOLID WASTE CONCERNS AS GUYANA EXPANDS