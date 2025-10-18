GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON ONLINE GAMBLING, BETTING SHOPS STRONGER REGULATION, HIGHER TAXES COMING – JAGDEO

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GOV’T TO CRACK DOWN ON ONLINE GAMBLING, BETTING SHOPS — STRONGER REGULATIONS AND HIGHER TAXES COMING, SAYS VP JAGDEO

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has announced that the government will soon roll out more burdensome regulations and higher taxes for Guyana’s rapidly expanding gambling and betting industry, warning that what began as limited casino activity has now escalated into a nationwide social problem.

Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Jagdeo said “gambling on demand” has become widespread through mobile apps and small betting outlets, creating new challenges for public order and financial oversight.

“So expect changes — and the appropriate taxes,” the Vice President declared.

Jagdeo explained that gambling was initially introduced to support the hotel and tourism sector, with casino licenses issued under strict regulatory conditions. However, the rise of hundreds of unregulated betting shops and online platforms has transformed the landscape, allowing around-the-clock access to wagering.

“The moment you have this level of accessibility, you create a major social problem,” he noted.

The Vice President said the administration will review licensing frameworks, tighten compliance measures, and ensure operators pay fair and appropriate taxes on their earnings.

“Expect changes,” he warned, “and those operating will have to pay the appropriate taxes.”

The upcoming reforms are expected to target both physical betting shops and digital gambling apps, as the government moves to curb what Jagdeo described as an emerging social crisis linked to addiction and unregulated gaming.

