Attorney General Anil Nandlall on CHPA Land Deals:

On Tuesday evening, Attorney General Anil Nandlall made a concerted effort to dissociate the government from the controversial commercial land deals reportedly unfolding at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA). Nandlall emphasized that any irregularities were not sanctioned at the highest levels, as scrutiny over the land allocation process continues to grow.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

