SLOWE AWARDED $1M FOR ASSAULT, FALSE IMPRISONMENT BY POLICE

HGP Nightly News – Former Police Service Commission Chairman Paul Slowe has been awarded G$1 million in damages over his unlawful arrest and restraint by police officers in 2021.

The State has admitted that the actions against the retired Assistant Commissioner of Police were unlawful. High Court Judge Justice Nicola Pierre handed down the award on August 24.

Slowe received G$800,000 for assault, battery and false imprisonment. Another G$200,000 was awarded for the breach of his constitutional right to personal liberty.

The Attorney General was also ordered to pay G$250,000 in costs. The case dates back to October 15, 2021. Slowe had gone to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court after being summoned in relation to criminal charges.

While there, ranks attached to the Special Organised Crime Unit approached him and said he was under arrest.

Slowe objected, pointing out that he was already before the court in response to the summons. The judgment states that officers still held, pulled and physically restrained him.

Two attorneys reportedly intervened and told the ranks the arrest was unlawful.The encounter lasted approximately ten minutes. The Attorney General later admitted liability for the incident.

That left the Court to decide how much compensation Slowe should receive. Justice Pierre considered the public nature of the incident in making the award.

It was captured by the media and later broadcast on television and circulated online. The Court found that Slowe experienced emotional distress, anxiety and embarrassment.

It also stressed that police powers must be exercised within the law, particularly where a person’s constitutional right to liberty is involved.