Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomeNewsSIMONA BROOMES SPEAKS OUT ON MISSING CHILDREN CRISIS
NewsPolitics

SIMONA BROOMES SPEAKS OUT ON MISSING CHILDREN CRISIS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
84

ALP Leader Raises Alarm Over Rising Reports of Missing Children

By Jayda Jeune | HGP Nightly News

Leader of the Alliance for Local Progress (ALP), Simona Broomes, has sounded the alarm over what she described as a troubling rise in reports of missing children and missing persons across Guyana.

Broomes told reporters that the situation has worsened in recent months, yet there has been little to no effective action to protect vulnerable citizens. She emphasized that almost daily, new cases are reported, but the way they are officially categorized often downplays the seriousness of the problem.

“Whether it’s an 11-year-old child or a 13-year-old teenager, they are still children, and their cases must be treated with urgency and sensitivity,” Broomes stressed.

The ALP leader revealed that her committee has begun documenting cases independently, recording names, dates, and times in a spreadsheet, since official records and follow-ups often appear inconsistent. She criticized the government and law enforcement agencies for routinely categorizing children’s cases under the general “missing person” label, which she argued undermines the unique vulnerabilities of minors.

Broomes went further, saying that many of these children are not simply missing but victims of kidnapping, grooming, trafficking, and exploitation.

“They were lured into homes, raped, exploited, and trafficked. Yet, up to this day, I cannot say that any of the perpetrators from the cases I know of have faced serious prison time,” she declared.

Calling the matter a national crisis, Broomes urged citizens to get involved, stressing that the issue transcends politics and requires urgent collective action. She pledged that the ALP will continue to monitor the situation, press for accountability, and demand tangible measures to protect the nation’s children.

Previous article
FORMER CARICOM AMBASSADOR & DIRECTOR GENERAL ELISABETH HARPER LAID TO REST
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI REAFFIRMS GOVERNMENTS COMMITMENT TO RICE FARMERS AMID FALLING RICE PRICES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BETTER SEA DEFENCE AND DRAINAGE SYSTEMS AN URGENT NEED IN GEORGETOWN...

SHOOTING INCIDENT AT PHOTOGRAPHER’S HOME – CCTV FOOTAGE ENHANCED