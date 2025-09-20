Saturday, September 20, 2025
HomeNewsFORMER CARICOM AMBASSADOR & DIRECTOR GENERAL ELISABETH HARPER LAID TO REST
News

FORMER CARICOM AMBASSADOR & DIRECTOR GENERAL ELISABETH HARPER LAID TO REST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
59

Guyana Bids Farewell to Veteran Diplomat Elizabeth Harper

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Many turned out to pay their final respects to Elizabeth Harper, a true Guyanese patriot and veteran diplomat, who passed away at age 67 after a battle with cancer.

Harper served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and later as Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In 2015, she also contested as the Prime Ministerial Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Delivering a heartfelt tribute, President Irfaan Ali reflected on Harper’s passion for nation-building and diplomacy, recalling her instinct for timing and accuracy in ensuring Guyana’s voice was always heard at the right moment.

“Liz had what could only be called a diplomatic instinct. Based on her years of experience and her deep understanding of the people she dealt with, she knew when to press an issue and when to bide her time for the right opportunity,” President Ali said.

Among those who celebrated her legacy was Crystal Grant, a foreign service officer who once worked under Harper. Grant shared how Harper’s journey inspired her own rise from clerk to officer, describing her as a mentor who recognized and nurtured potential in others.

“To learn from one of the most remarkable people I have ever known is a memory I will carry forever,” Grant said.

Tributes also came from friends, colleagues, and loved ones, including her husband, Mark Harper, a former cricket coach. Harper was remembered not only as a diplomat but also as a mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend whose gentle demeanor and leadership left an indelible mark.

Her funeral, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, was attended by members of the diplomatic community, government officials, politicians including Christopher Jones and Amna Ally, and civil society figures.

Guyana has bid farewell to Elizabeth Harper, a woman whose service to foreign affairs and international cooperation remains a model of patriotism and dedication.

Previous article
UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA WELCOMES NEW AND RETURNING STUDENTS DURING CEREMONIAL OPENING
Next article
SIMONA BROOMES SPEAKS OUT ON MISSING CHILDREN CRISIS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FOREIGN ENVOYS WALK OUT OF GECOM’S COMMAND CENTRE

ROYSTON KING VS LOCAL GOVERNMENT COMMISSION…