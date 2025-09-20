FORMER CARICOM AMBASSADOR & DIRECTOR GENERAL ELISABETH HARPER LAID TO REST

Guyana Bids Farewell to Veteran Diplomat Elizabeth Harper

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Many turned out to pay their final respects to Elizabeth Harper, a true Guyanese patriot and veteran diplomat, who passed away at age 67 after a battle with cancer.

Harper served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and later as Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In 2015, she also contested as the Prime Ministerial Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Delivering a heartfelt tribute, President Irfaan Ali reflected on Harper’s passion for nation-building and diplomacy, recalling her instinct for timing and accuracy in ensuring Guyana’s voice was always heard at the right moment.

“Liz had what could only be called a diplomatic instinct. Based on her years of experience and her deep understanding of the people she dealt with, she knew when to press an issue and when to bide her time for the right opportunity,” President Ali said.

Among those who celebrated her legacy was Crystal Grant, a foreign service officer who once worked under Harper. Grant shared how Harper’s journey inspired her own rise from clerk to officer, describing her as a mentor who recognized and nurtured potential in others.

“To learn from one of the most remarkable people I have ever known is a memory I will carry forever,” Grant said.

Tributes also came from friends, colleagues, and loved ones, including her husband, Mark Harper, a former cricket coach. Harper was remembered not only as a diplomat but also as a mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend whose gentle demeanor and leadership left an indelible mark.

Her funeral, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, was attended by members of the diplomatic community, government officials, politicians including Christopher Jones and Amna Ally, and civil society figures.

Guyana has bid farewell to Elizabeth Harper, a woman whose service to foreign affairs and international cooperation remains a model of patriotism and dedication.

