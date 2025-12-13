PNCR LEADER CALLS FOR STRONGER DIPLOMATIC STRATEGY AMID VENEZUELA TENSIONS

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, is urging that all international actions related to the recent oil tanker incident involving Guyana be firmly grounded in the rule of law, while calling on the government to strengthen its diplomatic strategy as tensions with Venezuela continue to escalate.

Norton addressed the issue on Friday in the wake of reports that an oil tanker seized in international waters was falsely flying Guyana’s flag, despite not being registered in the country. While supporting efforts to confront illegal activities, he cautioned that such actions must not be carried out outside established legal frameworks.

“We support the fight against illegalities, but we do not support people operating outside of the confines of the law,” Norton said.

He stressed that international operations must be guided by legal principles, noting that the United States has traditionally positioned itself as a global defender of the rule of law.

“The United States has always been in the forefront of ensuring the rule of law, and therefore at the international level, all operations should be based on the rule of law,” he added.

Norton reiterated that the PNCR has long advocated for a more proactive and coordinated diplomatic response to the Guyana–Venezuela territorial controversy. He said the party previously made several proposals aimed at strengthening Guyana’s international advocacy.

“We made a number of proposals to the government very early, to send diplomatic envoys to capitals to whip up support and to take out advertisements and publish information in Caribbean and Latin American newspapers so that we can sensitize people to the Guyana–Venezuela controversy,” Norton stated.

According to the PNCR leader, the current uncertainty surrounding regional tensions reflects, in part, the government’s failure to build and execute a robust foreign-policy strategy capable of effectively promoting Guyana’s position on the global stage.

“Government needs a proactive approach to ensure that we can mobilize support for the Guyana–Venezuela territorial controversy,” he said.

Norton further warned that the evolving situation is taking place against the backdrop of competing global interests, making it critical for Guyana to navigate international relations carefully and strategically.

“We have got to be able to maneuver and to develop confluences of interest with various states and promote our interest in this complicated international relations setting,” he explained.

As geopolitical tensions continue to unfold in the region, Norton’s comments add to growing calls for Guyana to balance firm action against illegal activity with adherence to international law and sustained diplomatic engagement.

