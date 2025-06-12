Thursday, June 12, 2025
HomeHealthSEVERAL SCHOOL CHILDREN TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19 - GTU CALLS FOR...
HealthNews

SEVERAL SCHOOL CHILDREN TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID 19 – GTU CALLS FOR ‘RANDOM TESTING’ OF STUDENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
332

COVID-19 Cases Reported at Several Georgetown Schools, Parents and Teachers Demand Transparency

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Several schools across Georgetown have begun fumigation efforts following confirmed COVID-19 infections among students, raising serious concerns among educators and parents about the Ministry of Education’s delayed response.

At West Ruimveldt Primary School, three Grade 5 students tested positive for COVID-19. According to sources, the Department of Education had been informed of the situation but only moved to sanitize the school after media inquiries on Wednesday. Critics have accused the Ministry of a “laid-back” response despite the risk of further spread.

“This lack of transparency puts the health and safety of both students and their families at serious risk. Parents have a right to know,” a source told Nightly News.

At Winfer Gardens Primary School, at least two students from Grades 1 and 4, have also tested positive. Alarmingly, one Grade 1 student has been admitted to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Liliendaal.

An internal message sent to teachers at Winfer Gardens Primary read:

“Please inform parents that school will be dismissed at 2 p.m. today to facilitate fumigation and sanitization.”

Incoming President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Dr. Keitha MacDonald, condemned the Ministry of Education’s silence and inaction, stating:

“It is alarming that the departments of education have done absolutely nothing to safeguard the health and lives of teachers and students. Even more troubling is the Health Minister’s recent assurance on national television that this strain has not reached our shores.”

MacDonald urged teachers to take independent safety precautions in classrooms, emphasizing that schools with multiple confirmed cases should be temporarily closed and that random testing protocols should be established.

“Teachers must not wait on the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Health. Close schools where outbreaks occur, conduct fumigation, and implement testing systems.”

East Ruimveldt Secondary School is among other institutions confirming infections, with administrators alleging that the Ministry is attempting to “keep the issue under wraps.”

With more schools confirming outbreaks, the situation raises broader questions about the government’s COVID-19 monitoring and school safety policies—especially given public reassurances that there was nothing to fear.

Previous article
TWO COPS AMONG FOUR IN CUSTODY OVER KILLING OF FOULIS MAN….FAMILY PICKET POLICE STATION IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MALES ACCOUNT FOR THE MAJORITY OF LOCAL COVID -19 DEATHS 464...

GUYANA FINALLY BANS AIR TRAVEL FROM BRAZIL