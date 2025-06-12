Thursday, June 12, 2025
CrimeNews

TWO COPS AMONG FOUR IN CUSTODY OVER KILLING OF FOULIS MAN….FAMILY PICKET POLICE STATION IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
171

Family of Rondell Clark Demands Answers as Questions Mount Over Fatal Shooting

Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

It has been over 24 hours since the Guyana Police Force promised a comprehensive investigation into the shooting death of 29-year-old Rondell Clark, yet his grieving family is still waiting for answers.

Clark was gunned down on Sunday night at Second Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara. Police initially reported that he was shot by a 25-year-old private security officer attached to Force Security Service. However, Clark’s family is now alleging that the police themselves may have played a direct role in the shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, relatives and friends picketed outside the Cove and John Police Station, demanding justice and transparency.

“I just want to know the truth—who killed my son?” his mother cried.
“This nonsense must stop. They have to stop killing our youth.”

The police reported that the security guard suspected of firing the fatal shot has been arrested, and his weapon seized. However, Clark’s fiancée is also demanding swift justice.

“We need something to be done. Whoever is involved must be held accountable. Our family is broken—my children can’t even sleep,” she lamented.

The family’s doubts deepened after surveillance video emerged, allegedly showing a police vehicle chasing Clark from the railway embankment into Foulis Main Road, moments before he was fatally shot.

“We saw the footage ourselves—it clearly shows the police chasing him. But now they deny it. This is foul play,” Clark’s brother claimed.

Adding to the controversy, four individuals, including two police officers, have since been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The family insists that the authorities must be held to account and that justice must be served—not just for Rondell Clark, but for all young lives lost under questionable circumstances.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
- Advertisment -

