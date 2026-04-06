SEERAM, WHO BROKE RANKS WITH APNU, NOW HANDED KEY BORDER SECURITY ROLE

HGP Nightly News – Former Region Four Chairman Daniel Seeram, who split from the APNU camp in the lead-up to last year’s elections and publicly backed President Irfaan Ali for a second term, has now been appointed National Coordinator of Guyana’s newly established Border Patrol Units. The appointment places the former opposition figure in a key national security role at a time when Guyana is stepping up efforts to strengthen its presence in border communities.

The announcement was made on Saturday during an engagement with residents of Rukumutu and surrounding villages in South Pakaraima, Region Nine, where President Ali launched the first Border Patrol Unit.

Seeram’s appointment is likely to attract attention not only because of the security significance of the post, but also because of his political journey over the past year. A former Guyana Defence Force captain, Seeram served as Chairman of Region Four and made headlines in May 2025 when he broke ranks with the opposition and endorsed President Ali ahead of the General and Regional Elections. His move was widely seen as a major political setback for APNU during the election season.

After publicly backing Ali, Seeram had said he would continue serving as Region Four Chairman until the end of his term, even as he distanced himself from the opposition politically.

At the launch of the new initiative, President Ali said the Border Patrol Unit will integrate members of the Community Policing Groups from Rukumutu, Yurong Paru and Tipuru, increasing the number of members from 30 to 40. Those members are expected to receive government stipends and will be equipped to carry out patrol duties, including with the support of three all-terrain vehicles.

Seeram will work alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindradat Budhram, Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency Colonel Sheldon Howell, and the Regional Division Nine Police Commander to operationalise the units.

The creation of the Border Patrol Units comes as Guyana continues to confront tensions with Venezuela over its territory and maritime boundaries, giving the initiative added national importance.

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