CRACKS, EXPOSED STEEL AND SAFETY FEARS: OPPOSITION QUESTIONS QUALITY OF HOPE BRIDGE

GEORGETOWN – Fresh questions are being raised about the quality and safety of works along the US$192 million East Coast Demerara Road Expansion Project after opposition figures from the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party alleged serious construction defects at newly built bridge structures near Hope.

WIN leader Azruddin Mohamed, accompanied by party executive Vishnu Panday, visited the railway embankment bridge developments at Hope on Sunday, December 14, 2025. According to the party, the inspection covered the Hope Canal Bridge and two additional bridges along Hope Estate Road, all of which form part of the wider road expansion project overseen by the Ministry of Public Works.

In a statement issued after the visit, WIN claimed that visible signs of poor workmanship were observed at the sites. These included what the party described as apparent foundation scouring, exposed steel reinforcement rods, and surface damage on sections of the bridge deck. The party further alleged that holes were visible on the southern carriageway of the Hope Canal Bridge, which it says could pose a safety risk to motorists using the corridor.

WIN also raised concerns about traffic safety measures in place at the bridges, claiming that warning cones lacked reflectors and that overall safety precautions were inadequate for an area expected to carry heavy and continuous vehicular traffic.

“These bridges are part of a major transportation artery, yet they are showing signs of deterioration before the project has even been completed,” the party alleged, arguing that the conditions raise serious questions about construction standards, supervision, and long-term durability.

The East Coast Demerara Road Expansion Project, which includes the new Hope Canal Bridge, has been repeatedly highlighted by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration as a flagship infrastructure investment aimed at easing traffic congestion and supporting economic growth along the coast. However, WIN contends that there is a growing disconnect between official claims of development and what it describes as troubling conditions on the ground.

The party also criticised the level of transparency surrounding the project’s finances, noting that the cost of the Hope Bridge was not itemised separately from the overall road expansion works stretching from Sheriff Street to Mahaica. According to WIN, this makes it difficult for the public to determine how funds were allocated and whether value for money was achieved.

In response to its findings, WIN has called for an independent technical audit of the Hope Bridge and related embankment structures, full public disclosure of all project costs and any subsequent variations, and accountability from both the Ministry of Public Works and the project contractor, China Railway First Group Co. Ltd.

The Ministry of Public Works has not yet publicly responded to the claims. WIN maintains that while infrastructure development is necessary, it must be executed to proper standards and with full accountability, warning that failures in quality and oversight could place lives at risk and undermine public confidence in major capital projects.

