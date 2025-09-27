Saturday, September 27, 2025
HomeNewsSECOND PHASE OF LOAD TESTING COMPLETED ON DHB AHEAD BRIDGE COMMISSIONING, CACIQUE...
News

SECOND PHASE OF LOAD TESTING COMPLETED ON DHB AHEAD BRIDGE COMMISSIONING, CACIQUE CROWN OF HONOUR TO BE MOUNTED A TOP THE BRIDGE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
414

By: Marvin Cato | September 26, 2025

The Ministry of Public Works completed the second phase of load testing on the much-anticipated New Demerara River Bridge on Thursday, marking another key milestone ahead of its official commissioning.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, accompanied by engineers and ministry officials, oversaw the operation, which involved trucks laden with 20 tonnes of sand strategically positioned on the bridge’s high-span areas. The exercise tested the strength of the newly installed cables holding the cable-stayed structure in place.

Advanced sensors recorded stress, strain, deflection, stiffness, tower displacement, and cable load forces as engineers simulated heavy traffic conditions. The results will be critical in verifying the bridge’s strength, durability, and readiness for safe use.

In addition to the load testing, two illuminated Cacique Crowns of Honour will be mounted atop the bridge’s towers. The crowns—symbols of Guyana’s second-highest national award—will serve as both a tribute to national pride and a distinctive feature on Georgetown’s skyline.

The New Demerara River Bridge is expected to provide safe, reliable service for decades to come while dramatically improving connectivity across the region.

Previous article
PARAG, INDAR LAUNCH RAPID-RESPONSE TASK FORCE TO FIX SCHOOLS’ UTILITIES ISSUES
Next article
P.A.C MUST BE MORE PROACTIVE IN PARLIAMENT, SAYS PUBLIC AGENCIES MUST NOT DODGE SCRUTINY OF ACCOUNTS – MAHIPAUL & FERNANDES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NO PLACE FOR ROGUE COPS MINISTER RAMJATTAN

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED FAMILY NEEDS HELP REBUILDING DILAPIDATED HOME