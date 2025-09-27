SECOND PHASE OF LOAD TESTING COMPLETED ON DHB AHEAD BRIDGE COMMISSIONING, CACIQUE CROWN OF HONOUR TO BE MOUNTED A TOP THE BRIDGE

By: Marvin Cato | September 26, 2025

The Ministry of Public Works completed the second phase of load testing on the much-anticipated New Demerara River Bridge on Thursday, marking another key milestone ahead of its official commissioning.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, accompanied by engineers and ministry officials, oversaw the operation, which involved trucks laden with 20 tonnes of sand strategically positioned on the bridge’s high-span areas. The exercise tested the strength of the newly installed cables holding the cable-stayed structure in place.

Advanced sensors recorded stress, strain, deflection, stiffness, tower displacement, and cable load forces as engineers simulated heavy traffic conditions. The results will be critical in verifying the bridge’s strength, durability, and readiness for safe use.

In addition to the load testing, two illuminated Cacique Crowns of Honour will be mounted atop the bridge’s towers. The crowns—symbols of Guyana’s second-highest national award—will serve as both a tribute to national pride and a distinctive feature on Georgetown’s skyline.

The New Demerara River Bridge is expected to provide safe, reliable service for decades to come while dramatically improving connectivity across the region.

Like this: Like Loading...