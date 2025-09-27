PARAG, INDAR LAUNCH RAPID-RESPONSE TASK FORCE TO FIX SCHOOLS’ UTILITIES ISSUES

Saturday, September 27, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Government moves swiftly to address water and electricity challenges in schools.

By: Jayda Jeune | HGPTV Nightly News

The initiative, announced on Thursday by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, alongside Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, aims to address long-standing problems immediately, ranging from damaged water systems in hinterland communities to electrical challenges in coastal schools.

The joint task force will be mobilized to provide timely interventions, ensuring that students and teachers are not forced to endure unsafe or unsanitary learning conditions.

Officials emphasized that the program is designed not only to deliver short-term fixes but also to lay the groundwork for more sustainable improvements in school infrastructure. The task force is expected to work closely with regional education departments and utility providers to streamline repairs and prevent recurring issues.

Government sources noted that the effort is part of a broader push to modernize Guyana’s education system, ensuring that every school—whether in Georgetown, the hinterland, or along the coast—benefits from reliable access to water and electricity.

Previous article
DAY 31 – ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…KANHAI ADMITS HE WAS ARRESTED FOR BREAKING INTO GECOM CHAIR’S ROOM AMID ELECTIONS TENSIONS
Next article
SECOND PHASE OF LOAD TESTING COMPLETED ON DHB AHEAD BRIDGE COMMISSIONING, CACIQUE CROWN OF HONOUR TO BE MOUNTED A TOP THE BRIDGE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
© HGPTV 2024

