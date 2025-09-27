P.A.C MUST BE MORE PROACTIVE IN PARLIAMENT, SAYS PUBLIC AGENCIES MUST NOT DODGE SCRUTINY OF ACCOUNTS – MAHIPAUL & FERNANDES

PUBLIC AGENCIES MUST NOT DODGE SCRUTINY OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

By: Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

Many public service agencies have failed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for scrutiny, and former committee member Ganesh Mahipaul believes the parliamentary body must take a more proactive and responsible approach during the upcoming 13th session of the National Assembly.

According to Mahipaul, several constitutional agencies have not presented their financial statements for oversight, undermining the efficiency of the PAC.

“I would like to see a greater level of scrutiny for the Parliament Building expenditures, for the courts, the judiciary, the Audit Office, the Teaching Service Commission, and all other agencies,” Mahipaul told reporters.

PAC’s Previous Shortcomings

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) representative criticized the previous PAC’s performance, which he said was hampered by a controversial amendment to the Standing Orders that changed the quorum requirement, often leading to cancelled meetings.

He expressed frustration that the committee, chaired by former opposition MP Jermaine Figueira (who has since aligned with the ruling PPP/C), did not review any government accounts beyond 2019.

“No expenditure of the last government was reviewed by the PAC, which leaves me profoundly uncomfortable with the work done by the last PAC,” Mahipaul noted.

Greater Accountability Needed

Despite the PPP/C now holding a larger majority in the new Parliament, Mahipaul said he hopes the new PAC will ensure regular meetings and give more weight to the Auditor General’s reports.

“I would like to see from the next PAC more regular meetings, and I would like to see, for reference, the Auditor General report, a greater in-depth audit on the accounts,” he added.

He argued that the Auditor General currently audits only about 10 percent of agencies’ expenditure, leaving significant gaps. He recalled that Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and his team had requested audits into major projects, including the $15.8 billion Government Complex at the Haags Bosch Landfill site, where over $8 billion has already been spent without clear value.

Other projects flagged for urgent review include the Belle Vue Pump Station, as well as the audited accounts of entities such as Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), both of which manage billions in public funds.

Fernandes Calls for Transparency

Former PAC member Juretha Fernandes echoed Mahipaul’s concerns, stressing the need for the Auditor General’s reports to be made public immediately upon submission to the National Assembly. She argued that the documents should be accessible to both the media and citizens, ensuring wider scrutiny of public expenditure.

Fernandes also emphasized the need to update outdated regulations, such as the Stores Regulations of 2003, to align them with modern governance standards.

PAC’s Role Moving Forward

The Public Accounts Committee, comprising nine members from both the government and opposition benches, is tasked with ensuring effective oversight of government spending. Mahipaul and Fernandes both argue that the body must now reclaim its authority, increase transparency, and pursue urgent reforms to safeguard taxpayer dollars.

