SANTA ROSA RESIDENTS COMPLAIN BITTERLY OF PPP/C NEGLECT,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED PLEDGES TO FIX THE ISSUES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Azruddin Mohamed Launches Presidential Campaign with Region One Promise: “We Must End Neglect”

HGP Nightly News | June 5, 2025
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Embattled businessman Azruddin Mohamed has officially joined the presidential race, launching his campaign with a promise to tackle long-standing issues in underdeveloped areas—starting with Region One (Barima-Waini).

During a visit to Santa Rosa in the Moruca sub-district, Mohamed met with hundreds of residents, who voiced deep frustration over the lack of infrastructure, poor health services, and overcrowded schools—issues they say have persisted under the current People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration.

“The road is very bad. We’ve made countless requests to the present government and received no answers,” one resident lamented.
“We have a tiny health post—we’ve asked for a proper health centre for years. Every year we hear ‘this budget,’ but it never reaches us.”

Residents, many of whom supported the ruling party in previous elections, say they now feel abandoned, especially as indigenous (Amerindian) communities continue to face systemic neglect.

“The president talks about ‘One Guyana,’ but what about us Amerindians?” another resident asked. “Our roads, our schools, our water—none of it is good.”

A teacher highlighted the overcrowded conditions at the local secondary school, which was built for 500 students but now hosts more than 700.

“One classroom is being shared by two different classes. The school is tiled and painted, but nothing really changed. Our children are still suffering.”

In response, Azruddin Mohamed pledged that if elected president, his administration will prioritize the long-ignored needs of remote and hinterland communities.

“These stories are damning. Children can’t get to school because the roads are impassable. Some mothers told me their children haven’t attended school for a week,” Mohamed said.
“We need real leadership—leaders who come here, see the struggles, and act.”

The 2025 General and Regional Elections are scheduled for September 1, and Mohamed’s entry into the race adds to the growing field of contenders challenging the incumbent President Irfaan Ali.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
