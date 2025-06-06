Friday, June 6, 2025
GUYANA CHAMPION TWO-STATE SOLUTION AT UN SECURITY COUNCIL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Guyana Assumes UN Security Council Presidency, Pushes Two-State Solution for Israel-Palestine Conflict

HGP Nightly News | June 5, 2025
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Guyana has officially taken the helm of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for June, with the country pledging to champion the two-state solution as a path to peace between Israel and Palestine.

Speaking at a press briefing in New York on Wednesday, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, laid out the country’s priorities during its 30-day presidency. These include resolving the Israel-Gaza conflict, protecting children in armed conflict, and advancing global peace and security initiatives.

“The framework for a two-state solution exists through various resolutions of the General Assembly. The issue is implementation,” Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett stated. “It is a blot on the international community that this matter has remained unresolved since 1948.”

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett emphasized that Guyana’s position has been consistent, rooted in its longstanding membership in the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

“Occupation is wrong. Colonization is wrong. The Palestinian people must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination,” she affirmed.

The ambassador further argued that sustainable peace and security in the region is unattainable without recognizing Palestinian statehood.

“There can be no security guarantees if an entire people are denied a homeland. This cycle of violence will not end without a just solution,” she added.

During its presidency, Guyana will preside over high-level discussions on pressing global issues, including:

  • Conflict resolution
  • Poverty eradication
  • Climate resilience
  • Protection of vulnerable populations

The presidency allows Guyana to set the agenda, coordinate debates, and bring visibility to causes aligned with its international diplomacy values, particularly decolonization, human rights, and peacebuilding.

