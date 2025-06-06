JAGDEO TAKES UMBRAGE OVER ENDORSEMENT CRITICISMS,SAYS PPP/C ONLY ENDORSE DEVELOPMENT

Vice President Jagdeo Defends Endorsements for President Ali’s 2025 Re-election Bid

HGP Nightly News | June 5, 2025

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) and current Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, is defending the recent wave of political endorsements for President Irfaan Ali’s bid for a second term in the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

During his weekly press conference, Jagdeo dismissed public concerns and opposition criticism that the endorsements were part of a quid pro quo arrangement involving political rewards or promises of power.

“Not a single person has been offered anything. There were no promises of boards or positions once we win the election. That’s not how the PPP operates,” the Vice President asserted.

Jagdeo’s comments come amid a string of notable endorsements, including that of Opposition Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond, a former General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). She offered her support for President Ali during the recent CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty debate in Parliament.

“Our country is coming together to implement an exciting agenda, and that’s why people are joining us—not because we made deals, but because of shared vision,” Jagdeo explained.

Other opposition-aligned figures who have endorsed President Ali for re-election include James Bond, Daniel Seeram, and Samuel Sandy—all formerly prominent voices in the PNC/APNU ranks.

Jagdeo further rebuked efforts to discredit those who have crossed the aisle, calling them “people of vision who want to work for the development of both themselves and the country.”

“We’re not the AFC or APNU who fight over positions and fall apart. Our doors are open to people who want to work for a better Guyana.”

The PPP/C is widely expected to officially confirm Ali as its presidential candidate in the coming weeks, with elections expected to be called by September 1, 2025.

