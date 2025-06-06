Friday, June 6, 2025
HomeNewsJAGDEO TAKES UMBRAGE OVER ENDORSEMENT CRITICISMS,SAYS PPP/C ONLY ENDORSE DEVELOPMENT
NewsPolitics

JAGDEO TAKES UMBRAGE OVER ENDORSEMENT CRITICISMS,SAYS PPP/C ONLY ENDORSE DEVELOPMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
160

Vice President Jagdeo Defends Endorsements for President Ali’s 2025 Re-election Bid

HGP Nightly News | June 5, 2025
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) and current Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, is defending the recent wave of political endorsements for President Irfaan Ali’s bid for a second term in the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

During his weekly press conference, Jagdeo dismissed public concerns and opposition criticism that the endorsements were part of a quid pro quo arrangement involving political rewards or promises of power.

“Not a single person has been offered anything. There were no promises of boards or positions once we win the election. That’s not how the PPP operates,” the Vice President asserted.

Jagdeo’s comments come amid a string of notable endorsements, including that of Opposition Member of Parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond, a former General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). She offered her support for President Ali during the recent CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty debate in Parliament.

“Our country is coming together to implement an exciting agenda, and that’s why people are joining us—not because we made deals, but because of shared vision,” Jagdeo explained.

Other opposition-aligned figures who have endorsed President Ali for re-election include James Bond, Daniel Seeram, and Samuel Sandy—all formerly prominent voices in the PNC/APNU ranks.

Jagdeo further rebuked efforts to discredit those who have crossed the aisle, calling them “people of vision who want to work for the development of both themselves and the country.”

“We’re not the AFC or APNU who fight over positions and fall apart. Our doors are open to people who want to work for a better Guyana.”

The PPP/C is widely expected to officially confirm Ali as its presidential candidate in the coming weeks, with elections expected to be called by September 1, 2025.

Previous article
SANTA ROSA RESIDENTS COMPLAIN BITTERLY OF PPP/C NEGLECT,AZRUDDIN MOHAMED PLEDGES TO FIX THE ISSUES
Next article
US EMBASSY IN GEORGETOWN WARNS AGAINST “BIRTH TOURISM”
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SMALL BUSINESS BUREAU URGES CLIENTS TO GET RE REGISTER

Farmer killed by labourer was aggressor in deadly altercation