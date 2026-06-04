NORTON SAYS PNCR WILL NOT JOIN FIGHT TO PROTECT MOHAMED FROM EXTRADITION

HGP Nightly News – PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton says his party will not be drawn into what he described as a personal fight to protect Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed from possible extradition, even as he maintains that opposition parties should work together where national interests are concerned.

Speaking during a recent interview, Norton said cooperation among opposition forces must be based on principle, public interest and the welfare of Guyanese citizens, not the personal legal difficulties of any individual.

“Let me say it here and now, I believe the opposition needs to work together, but not by burying our heads in the sand,” Norton said.

His comments come amid public discussion over Mohamed’s position as Opposition Leader and the serious allegations surrounding him.

Norton rejected the view that Mohamed’s financial resources automatically make him capable of leading a serious political challenge against the government.

“There were many who were saying, ‘Mohamed gon take the fight to them.’ So I find it fascinating that now you’re saying he ain’t got fight, but he got money. Garbage,” Norton said.

According to the PNCR Leader, political struggle requires more than wealth. He argued that genuine leadership must be grounded in moral conviction, commitment to people and personal credibility.

“To fight, you need a moral commitment. To fight, you have to have little or no skeletons in your closet. To fight, you have to have a commitment to people,” he stated.

Norton said if allegations that Mohamed deprived Guyana of billions of dollars in revenue are true, then charity or isolated acts of public generosity cannot erase the wider damage that may have been done to national development.

He argued that political leaders must be judged not only by public gestures, but by whether their actions genuinely advance the interests of the country.

The PNCR Leader also made it clear that while he supports greater opposition cooperation, he does not believe such cooperation should require parties to ignore serious allegations against Mohamed.

He said Mohamed’s main concern appears to be avoiding extradition proceedings, rather than advancing a national programme for the Guyanese people.

“Mohamed’s interest here is to ensure that he isn’t extradited. We don’t have an interest in that,” Norton declared.

He said the PNCR’s priority is to promote policies and initiatives that improve the lives of citizens.

“We have an interest in promoting the development of the people of Guyana,” he said.

Norton added that his party would support any initiative that advances the people’s interest, but would not participate in efforts aimed at protecting someone facing serious allegations of wrongdoing.

“We will not be part of a personal fight to protect somebody who allegedly robbed this country of resources,” he said.

His remarks signal a firmer position from the PNCR on the limits of opposition unity, especially as different parties and political figures continue to debate whether a broader anti-PPP/C front is possible.