Tuesday, November 25, 2025
ROAD LAWLESSNESS SURGES: OVER 3,200 OFFENCES RECORDED IN ONE WEEK

GEORGETOWN – Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department has sounded the alarm after a staggering 3,240 traffic offences were recorded between November 16 and 22, 2025, a single week marked by speeding, reckless behaviour, and a worrying disregard for basic road safety.

Speeding once again dominated the violations, with 452 motorists caught pushing far beyond lawful limits, despite repeated warnings that excessive speed continues to fuel fatal crashes across the country.

Traffic officials say drivers are still behaving as if the rules do not apply to them, even as the death toll climbs.Seatbelt violations climbed to 124 cases, while another 43 drivers were charged for driving under the influence, a number that officers say is especially troubling with the holiday season approaching, a period historically linked to spikes in drunk driving.

Police also flagged a surge in tinted-vehicle violations, issuing 384 tickets as part of ongoing efforts to improve visibility and enforce identification standards. Meanwhile, motorcycle safety remains a persistent crisis: 168 riders were caught without helmets, along with 62 pillion passengers, amounting to more than 230 helmet-related violations in just seven days.

Other offences continue to clog the weekly sheets: 127 breaches of vehicle fitness conditions, 122 cases of vehicles left in dangerous positions, 68 unlicensed drivers behind the wheel, 52 rear unlighted vehicles, 28 front unlighted, and 8 traffic light violations, 7 cases of faulty packing.

Traffic officials say the numbers paint a grim picture of motorists “throwing caution to the wind,” even as ranks intensify roadblocks, checkpoints, and patrols. But enforcement isn’t the only strategy.

Between November 17 and 21, officers delivered lectures at schools across Regions 1, 2, 3, 4C, 5, 6, 7, and 9, reaching students from nursery straight up to secondary level at institutions including Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary, Berbice High, Bartica Secondary, and Suddie Primary.

Traffic ranks also took their outreach into communities, hosting road-safety sessions with drivers, riders, bar patrons, and residents at more than 30 locations, from Krave Bar to Vergenoegen Public Road, Sparendaam, Supenaam Waterfront, Leonora Fire Station, Kumaka, Mahdia, and via NCN 102.5 FM.

The Force says pairing tough enforcement with aggressive public education remains the only hope of slowing the carnage on Guyana’s roads.With the festive season around the corner, and a dangerous spike in DUI and speeding historically looming, the Traffic Department is urging motorists to act responsibly before another week’s statistics turn into another week of tragedy.

