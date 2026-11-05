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Riot Police Guard PPP/C Headquarters As Protesters Demand Opposition Leader’s Release ;Commercial Activity Disrupted

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Heavily equipped police tactical ranks dressed in riot gear were deployed along Robb Street on Wednesday to secure Freedom House, the national headquarters of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), after scores of demonstrators representing the opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party staged a protest demanding the immediate release of incarcerated Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

The demonstration prompted several commercial businesses along Robb, Wellington, and Regent Streets to close their shutters as demonstrators chanted slogans, held placards, and voiced anger over Mohamed’s continued pretrial detention.

The crowd asserted that the Leader of the Opposition should never have been remanded to prison, alleging that the criminal justice system is being weaponized for political objectives following his October 30 arraignment at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

Tensions at Freedom House: Demands for Bail and Political Equality

The demonstration outside the governing party’s party headquarters marked an escalation in public actions organized by WIN supporters and aligned opposition groups:

  • Heavy Tactical Presence: Armed police units equipped with ballistic shields, helmets, and crowd-control gear established a defensive perimeter around Freedom House to prevent demonstrators from breaching the facility.
  • Economic Disruption: Commercial activity in the immediate commercial zone was brought to a standstill, with store owners opting to close doors amid safety concerns.
  • Claims of Political Motivation: Demonstrators argued that Mohamed’s remand represents executive overreach intended to paralyze the constitutional parliamentary opposition, chanting for his unconditional release and judicial fairness.

Solitary Confinement Controversy and Leaked Cell Photograph

Public anger outside the party headquarters was heightened by allegations regarding Mohamed’s custodial conditions inside the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara:

  • Leaked Photograph: The controversy widened following the circulation of a photograph purportedly showing the interior cell where the Opposition Leader is being held.
  • Allegations of Inhumane Treatment: Demonstrators and family members questioned the transparency of prison administration, raising concerns about claims that Mohamed is being subjected to solitary confinement with restricted human interaction and excessive heat.
  • Court Scrutiny: The matter of his custodial conditions was formally introduced into court proceedings during an urgent High Court bail motion filed by his mother, Bonita Mohamed, bringing scrutiny to his detention environment.

Guyana Prison Service Responds: High-Profile Classification

Addressing public concerns, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) clarified the protocols governing Mohamed’s detention at the Lusignan facility:

  • Security Classification: The Prison Service explained that upon his admission on October 30, Mohamed was assessed and categorized as a “high-profile prisoner” under the Prison Management Offenders System (PMOS), stating that this classification governs security and placement rather than punishment.
  • Routine Entitlements Granted: The GPS confirmed that Mohamed was fully briefed on prison regulations and standard admission procedures. Between October 31 and November 1, authorities permitted visits from his attorneys and family members, as well as a telephone call to his relatives.
  • Cell Adjustments: Prison officials noted that when Mohamed raised concerns regarding heat and ventilation, officers responded to his request by adjusting the fan serving his cell area. The GPS maintained that his detention continues to be monitored in line with statutory correctional guidelines.

Legal Status: Sparendaam Remand and High Court Challenge

Mohamed remains in prison custody pursuant to an October 30 remand order issued at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court alongside active-duty Police Constable Ryan Greene:

  • Cybercrime Indictment: Both men face charges under Section 9 of the Cybercrime Act 2018 regarding the alleged unauthorized extraction, transfer, and public dissemination of surveillance files from the National Data Centre / Police Command Centre in connection with the October 12 Kitty confrontation.
  • Prosecution Objections: The state successfully opposed bail before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, arguing that the transfer of classified intelligence—allegedly involving an $800,000 cash bribe—amounted to witness interference and obstruction of justice.
  • Ongoing Judicial Appeals: While Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman separately maintained his bail in ongoing U.S. extradition proceedings, Mohamed remains incarcerated on the cybercrime remand until November 24, 2026, pending the determination of defense applications in the Demerara High Court.
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