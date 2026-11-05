From Beat Constable to the Bar: Police Sergeant Keon Spooner Admitted to Practice as an Attorney-at-Law

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a professional milestone that bridges frontline law enforcement with the highest standards of jurisprudence, active-duty Police Sergeant Keon Kenrick Spooner has officially been admitted to practise as an Attorney-at-Law in the courts of Guyana.

Sergeant Spooner was called to the Bar on October 15, 2026, before Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh in the Demerara High Court. His petition for admission was formally presented by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, marking the culmination of years of rigorous academic study, physical sacrifice, and disciplined service within the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Hailing from the East Coast Demerara community of Better Hope, Spooner’s transition from policing the streets to donning the legal robe stands as a testament to personal resilience, faith, and an enduring commitment to the equitable administration of criminal and civil justice.

The Genesis: From Annandale Secondary to the Police Force

The path to the legal bar was neither predictable nor immediate for Spooner:

Uncertain Beginnings: After writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at Annandale Secondary School , Spooner found himself at a crossroads regarding his long-term career trajectory.

After writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at , Spooner found himself at a crossroads regarding his long-term career trajectory. Entering the Force: The following year, he enlisted in the Guyana Police Force, steadily rising through the subordinate ranks to the rank of Sergeant.

The following year, he enlisted in the Guyana Police Force, steadily rising through the subordinate ranks to the rank of Sergeant. Frontline Insights: Years spent enforcing the laws of Guyana exposed him directly to the human realities of the penal system, shifting his initial tactical duties into an intellectual curiosity about procedural fairness, constitutional rights, and statutory interpretation.

Academic Rigour: International Relations to UG Law Distinction

Before reading for the law, Spooner laid an interdisciplinary foundation by completing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations at the University of Guyana (UG). Encouraged by peers and mentors, he subsequently matriculated into the Department of Law:

Distinction in Law: In 2024, Spooner graduated from the University of Guyana with his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) Degree , earning the grade of Distinction .

In 2024, Spooner graduated from the University of Guyana with his , earning the grade of . HWLS & Physical Endurance: Securing competitive entry to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago to read for his Legal Education Certificate (LEC), Spooner experienced some challenges but persevered

Securing competitive entry to the in Trinidad and Tobago to read for his Legal Education Certificate (LEC), Spooner experienced some challenges but persevered Legal Aid Recognition: In recognition of his pro bono legal assistance, Spooner was awarded the prestigious Marlon Moore Social Justice and Service Memorial Prize at HWLS, honoring his dedicated representation of vulnerable and indigent clients during clinical legal aid assignments.

Pillars of Support: ‘Start, and God Will Provide’

During his maiden address before Chief Justice Singh, Spooner expressed gratitude to the familial and institutional anchors that supported his journey:

Parental Encouragement: Spooner recalled the uncertainty of financing his professional studies abroad, noting that his parents provided the spiritual grounding that catalyzed his pursuit:

“You just have to start, and God will provide.” — The Spooner Family

Familial Sacrifices: He paid tribute to his brother, Lennox Spooner , who provided essential financing and encouragement throughout his university tenure, his partner, Luanna Moore , whose patience and emotional support sustained him during his most demanding coursework, and his beloved son, who remained his driving motivation.

He paid tribute to his brother, , who provided essential financing and encouragement throughout his university tenure, his partner, , whose patience and emotional support sustained him during his most demanding coursework, and his beloved son, who remained his driving motivation. Jurists and Mentors: Spooner recognized the academic guidance of his lecturers and distinguished jurists, including retired Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin , retired Justice Oswald Abel , Justice of Appeal Dr. Kim Kyte-Thomas , and Mrs. Persaud-Maraj .

Spooner recognized the academic guidance of his lecturers and distinguished jurists, including retired Chief Justice , retired Justice , Justice of Appeal , and . Institutional Backing: The new attorney acknowledged DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, for the hands-on prosecutorial training provided during his in-service internship at the DPP’s Chambers, alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Ravindradat Budhram for administrative cooperation.

Bridging the Uniform and the Robe

Addressing the court on his future trajectory, Spooner emphasized that being called to the Bar is not an exit from public duty, but an elevated responsibility to the citizens of Guyana:

Professional Pledge: Pledging to uphold the ethics, integrity, and independence of the legal fraternity, Spooner stated that his dual perspective—as a seasoned police investigator and a trained attorney—equips him to advocate for systemic fairness, whether working within state prosecution, regulatory policy, or private litigation.

Pledging to uphold the ethics, integrity, and independence of the legal fraternity, Spooner stated that his dual perspective—as a seasoned police investigator and a trained attorney—equips him to advocate for systemic fairness, whether working within state prosecution, regulatory policy, or private litigation. Inspirational Precedent: His admission sends a clear signal across the ranks of the Guyana Police Force, illustrating that subordinate officers can achieve academic and professional excellence while remaining grounded in public service.