Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HomeNewsGOV’T MUST NOT SHY AWAY FROM THE REALITY OF FOREX CRISES -...
NewsPolitics

GOV’T MUST NOT SHY AWAY FROM THE REALITY OF FOREX CRISES – FINANCIAL ANALYST GHK LALL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
164

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

A prominent financial analyst has challenged the government’s narrative that Guyana is not facing a foreign exchange crisis, arguing that the administration’s own actions suggest otherwise.

Chartered Financial Analyst GHK Lall stated that the government’s rollout of a nine-point plan to tackle foreign currency shortages is, in itself, an admission that the country is grappling with a serious issue.

“The fact that the government has rolled out a nine-point plan to deal with the foreign exchange crisis is indicative that there is indeed a problem,” Lall asserted.

His comments follow statements made by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who recently dismissed claims that Guyana is experiencing a foreign exchange crunch. Jagdeo instead attributed the increased demand for foreign currency to massive capital and infrastructure projects being undertaken nationwide.

“Although we have injected $1.2 billion into the market so far this year, we can inject significantly more funds because the government has the capacity to do so,” Jagdeo said during a press briefing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

He maintained that the country’s reserves remain strong, noting that local companies are borrowing more from commercial banks to finance the importation of equipment — a factor he said is temporarily inflating demand for U.S. dollars.

However, GHK Lall accused the administration of “playing games with a serious matter.” He pointed to concerns raised by the government itself about credit card misuse for commercial transactions as one sign that the system is under strain.

“We go to point number five — credit cards. Yes, those can be misused for commercial purposes, and that can be a drain on foreign exchange,” Lall said.

The analyst suggested that the government consider temporary restrictions on non-essential imports to conserve foreign reserves. He also warned about the impact of capital flight, arguing that frequent outflows of foreign currency by private individuals and businesses can destabilize the market.

“If one man takes a million dollars out of here five or six times a year, that’s five million U.S. dollars gone. You multiply that, and you’re looking at hundreds of millions that the system can’t afford to lose,” Lall reasoned.

To stabilize the situation, Lall proposed exchange rate management to reflect real market forces, reduced state spending, and mandatory foreign currency deposits for businesses earning in U.S. dollars.

“You’ve got to open a bank account here and deposit your foreign exchange here — all foreign exchange earnings should be deposited locally. That could be a big chunk of relief,” he concluded.

As debate continues, the government maintains that Guyana’s economic fundamentals remain strong, while analysts like Lall caution that ignoring warning signs could deepen the crisis in the months ahead.

Previous article
‘GUY $260 FROM GEORGETOWN TO TIMEHRI ISN’T ENOUGH’,ROUTE 42 MINIBUS OPERATORS CRY FOR A FARE INCREASE
Next article
CRIME, UNEMPLOYMENT, POOR DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION AT CENTRE STAGE FOR APNU’S PARLIAMENTARY REP. SAIKU ANDREWS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

RONALD WADDELL REMEMEBERED AS A PATRIOT

‘SANTA CLAUSE’ PAYS A VISIT TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY