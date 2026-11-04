US Guyanese Businessman And Youth Advocate Says Qualified Youths Must Be Able To Thrive At Home

‘Guyana Must Build Social Infrastructure, Not Just Physical Structures’: 22-Year-Old Princeton Graduate and Manoa Group CEO Arav Jagroop Calls for Sustainable Career Pathways to Curb Brain Drain

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana’s hydrocarbon-driven economy undergoes rapid transformation, 22-year-old entrepreneur, youth advocate, and CEO of Manoa Group, Arav Jagroop, is urging policymakers and private sector leaders to broaden the definition of national development beyond physical construction, insisting that qualified young Guyanese must be provided with viable, competitive opportunities to thrive at home rather than seeking greener pastures abroad.

Jagroop, a Guyanese-born Ivy League scholar who graduated from Princeton University in 2025 with a major in Politics and a minor in Finance, returned to Guyana intending to invest in his homeland through technology, workflow automation, and enterprise support.

However, in an in-depth interview with HGP Nightly News, the young corporate executive cautioned that building modern highways, commercial high-rises, and industrial facilities will yield limited long-term progress if the country fails to develop its human capital and retain its domestic intellectual talent.

Beyond Asphalt and Concrete: Investing in ‘Social Infrastructure’

While acknowledging that massive infrastructural upgrades across the country are essential to support macroeconomic growth, Jagroop argued that national progression fundamentally depends on social cohesion, public institutional investment, and grassroots human development:

Foundational Classrooms and Communities: The entrepreneur stressed that true societal advancement starts directly in educational classrooms, community youth programs, and athletic development rather than strictly on construction sites.

The entrepreneur stressed that true societal advancement starts directly in educational classrooms, community youth programs, and athletic development rather than strictly on construction sites. Creating an Inclusive Economy: Jagroop maintained that national progress must ensure everyday citizens feel connected to the country’s economic expansion, cautioning against growth models where rapid modernization outpaces public participation.

“Infrastructure is a very important aspect of Guyanese development… Having these different roads and different facilities are key, but we also have to think about social infrastructure. That is something very key to the progression of the Guyanese society—that has to start in our classrooms, social programmes, and our sports.” — Arav Jagroop, CEO of Manoa Group

Stemming the Brain Drain: Competitive Careers Over Rhetoric

Addressing the historical pattern of Guyanese professionals emigrating to North America, Europe, and neighboring territories, Jagroop asserted that reversing the brain drain requires concrete economic opportunities rather than patriotic appeals:

Practical Career Progression: Qualified graduates from the University of Guyana and technical institutions need competitive compensation packages, structured career mobility, and modern tools to build financial stability within Guyana’s borders.

Qualified graduates from the University of Guyana and technical institutions need competitive compensation packages, structured career mobility, and modern tools to build financial stability within Guyana’s borders. Participatory Growth: Emphasizing that youth should not be mere spectators to foreign investment, Jagroop argued that the domestic market must empower local founders and young professionals to take ownership of expanding supply chains.

“Guyanese people need more experiences and opportunities to grow themselves rather than just the construction that is happening in the country. We need to construct a more sustainable country where everyone feels they are more part of it and they have the opportunity to succeed.”

Gen-Z at the Policy Table: ‘This Place Is Your Home’

Turning to generational representation, Jagroop underscored that Generation Z holds an essential stake in policy formation, governance, and long-term economic planning:

Youth Representation in Governance: The 22-year-old emphasized that younger generations must have a direct voice in civic dialogue and legislative policy, pointing to the growing civic consciousness among Guyanese youth regarding current affairs.

The 22-year-old emphasized that younger generations must have a direct voice in civic dialogue and legislative policy, pointing to the growing civic consciousness among Guyanese youth regarding current affairs. Manoa Group’s Mission: Through Manoa Group—which focuses on business automation and digital systems for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—Jagroop aims to demonstrate that young Guyanese can build globally competitive technical solutions locally while giving back to their homeland.

“That is very important: to create a society where young people have a say and where [it is] ultimately deserved… This is what I hope to express through Manoa and vocalising myself: this place is your home, this place is my home.”

As Guyana balances short-term construction booms with long-term economic planning, Jagroop’s perspective raises a pivotal question for national leaders: how can economic development translate into lasting social infrastructure and domestic opportunities that keep Guyana’s brightest minds at home?