REMEDIAL WORK BEGINS ON LINDEN-SOESDYKE HIGHWAY FOLLOWING HEAVY RAIN

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Remedial works are actively underway on sections of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, where recent heavy rainfall caused significant potholes to develop. Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill confirmed on Tuesday that repairs should be completed by the end of the day.

Speaking via telephone, Minister Edghill explained that while construction had progressed to the point of crusher run placement, sand fillings, and surface paving, the persistent rain delayed progress and weakened the road, resulting in potholes.

“The contractor began grading and filling those potholes since 7:00 a.m. to keep traffic flowing, even in the rain,” Edghill stated, assuring commuters of quick restoration efforts.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Public Works issued a public advisory, acknowledging the development of potholes and apologizing for the inconvenience. The ministry also expressed appreciation for the patience of commuters while the road undergoes active construction and repair.

The pothole repairs are part of a broader $30 billion highway upgrade, funded in part by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB). The ongoing rehabilitation of the 73-kilometer stretch has been allocated $10 billion through the parliamentary Committee of Supply.

Planned infrastructure improvements include:

Two new roundabouts

Upgraded lighting systems

Designated truck lay-bys

Nine new bridges

Six culverts reconstructed

Minister Edghill previously visited the site earlier this month following complaints from commuters. He assured that with the current pace of work, significant sections of the highway will be overlaid within six months, promising smoother and safer travel.

“We’re working to make this highway safer, more durable, and more efficient for all Guyanese,” Edghill added.

