REGION 9 RESIDENTS TO RECEIVE BLACK TANKS AND 1000 CORE HOMES SOON – PRESIDENT IRFAAN ALI

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Yupukari, Region 9 – During a recent visit to his home village of Yupukari, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at improving water access, housing, and infrastructure in Region 9.

Speaking directly to residents, President Ali announced the development of a new rainwater harvesting system for all 516 households in the community.

“We have already earmarked the tank project so you can harvest and harness your rainwater from your improved roof… Every household will get one of these tanks,” the Head of State confirmed.

In response to growing requests for better facilities, President Ali also pledged the construction of water trestles for schools and healthcare centers in the area.

“We have to build those trestles and put the black tank, and we have that in the program too,” he noted.

Among the most ambitious plans shared was the expansion of the national housing support and core homes project, which will see the construction of at least 1,000 homes across Region 9.

“We are going to expand the housing support and core homes project in Region 9,” the president announced to applause from the community.

The president also highlighted key infrastructure developments, including the building of roads and bridges. He underscored his administration’s commitment to boosting agricultural production, offering a bag of fertilizer per acre to Region 9 farmers.

These efforts, President Ali said, are part of a broader vision to improve rural livelihoods and empower hinterland communities through sustained investment in public infrastructure.

