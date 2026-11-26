By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Parliament’s Committee of Supply has approved an additional $24.7 billion to advance Guyana’s flagship Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project at Wales, West Bank Demerara, raising the revised overall project cost to US$956 million from its original US$759 million contract value.

Appearing before the Committee on Monday, November 23, 2026, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips faced sharp questioning from Opposition Members of Parliament regarding the escalating expenditure—which brings total parliamentary funding approved for the project in 2026 to nearly $55 billion—as well as timeline delays pushing initial start-up into 2027.

Opposition Challenges Budgetary Overruns and Turbine Procurement

During the line-by-line review, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Dr. Terrence Campbell criticized the administration’s fiscal planning, pointing out that repeated supplementary requests have far exceeded the initial 2026 voted sum—and questioning the procurement structure for Phase Two turbines:

“The voted provision was 10 billion; the Hon. PM came back for another 19 billion, which is 29 billion dollars. Over the voted provision of 10 billion—this is not budgeting… It is one company, Siemens, that is producing the turbine, and what you are doing, you are going through middlemen.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell, APNU Member of Parliament

LINDSAYCA US$200M Request, Exhausted Funds, and Revised 2027 Schedule

Defending the $24.7 billion supplementary request, Prime Minister Phillips explained that project contractor LINDSAYCA had requested an additional US$200 million to complete the integrated natural gas liquids (NGL) and power plant works:

Contractor Payments to Avoid Litigation: The government has already disbursed US$130 million of that request and will make the remaining US$70 million available to keep construction progressing without interruption or costly legal disputes.

The government has already disbursed of that request and will make the remaining available to keep construction progressing without interruption or costly legal disputes. 2026 Appropriations Exhausted: Phillips confirmed that funds previously approved this year—comprising an initial $10.72 billion budgetary provision and a subsequent $19 billion supplementary allocation—had already been exhausted, bringing total 2026 approvals to nearly $55 billion with Monday’s $24.7 billion vote.

Phillips confirmed that funds previously approved this year—comprising an initial budgetary provision and a subsequent supplementary allocation—had already been exhausted, bringing total 2026 approvals to nearly with Monday’s vote. Phase One Completion & Phase Two Lead Times: The new funding will support the completion of Phase One , cover legal and consultancy services, and fund an initial deposit to secure turbines for Phase Two ahead of long manufacturing lead times.

The new funding will support the completion of , cover legal and consultancy services, and fund an initial deposit to secure turbines for ahead of long manufacturing lead times. Revised Commissioning Timeline: Acknowledging that the project is behind schedule, Phillips disclosed that the anticipated start-up date has shifted from December 2026 to the end of the first quarter of 2027, with all four gas turbines under Phase One expected to be operational by the end of the fourth quarter of 2027.

Despite the cost overrun and schedule adjustments, Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to delivering 300 megawatts of cleaner, reliable electricity and cutting consumer electricity costs by 50 percent once the Wales facility is fully operational.