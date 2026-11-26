By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed and Police Constable Ashton Chappelle remain behind bars after being denied bail late Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2026, while their co-accused, Police Constable Ryan Greene, secured bail after cooperating with investigators in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Command Center CCTV footage case.

Appearing virtually before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, Mohamed and Chappelle were remanded to prison after state prosecutors strongly objected to their release, citing risks of witness interference and obstruction of justice. By contrast, the prosecution raised no objection to bail for Constable Greene, telling the court he has been cooperating with investigators, resulting in his admission to $150,000 bail on each of two charges, with conditions attached.

Major Turning Point: Prosecution Seeks Greene’s Testimony and Amends Cybercrime Charges

In a dramatic shift in the prosecution’s strategy, state lawyers announced plans to call Constable Greene as a witness against the Opposition Leader while moving to separate and amend the existing charges under the Cybercrime Act of 2018 so that Mohamed and Greene are prosecuted individually rather than jointly:

National Security Classification: Under the amended particulars, the surveillance footage—connected to the October 12, 2026 shooting incident in Kitty, Georgetown—is now expressly classified as electronic data relating to the national security of the State , which Mohamed allegedly aided and abetted Greene in unlawfully obtaining and sharing.

Under the amended particulars, the surveillance footage—connected to the shooting incident in Kitty, Georgetown—is now expressly classified as , which Mohamed allegedly aided and abetted Greene in unlawfully obtaining and sharing. Alleged $800,000 Payment at Houston Property: Prosecutors allege that Mohamed arranged for Greene to be transported to a property at Lot 19 Houston, East Bank Demerara , where Mohamed allegedly received the surveillance footage and caused $800,000 to be paid to the police constable.

Prosecutors allege that Mohamed arranged for Greene to be transported to a property at , where Mohamed allegedly received the surveillance footage and caused to be paid to the police constable. Revised Offence Date and Shooting Location: Notably, the prosecution amended the alleged offence date from October 13 to October 24, 2026, expanded the geographical locations where the offence allegedly occurred, and revised the location of the referenced Kitty shooting incident from Barr Street, Kitty, to the intersection of Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street.

Fresh Misconduct in Public Office Charges Laid Ahead of December 10 Return

Alongside the amended cybercrime particulars, Mohamed, Greene, and Chappelle were each slapped with fresh charges of aiding and abetting misconduct in public office.

The three accused were not required to enter pleas to the new charges. The matter has been adjourned and will be called again on December 10, 2026.