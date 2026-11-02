HomeArticlesPRISON SERVICE DENIES MISTREATING MOHAMED, DEFENDS ‘HIGH-PROFILE’ CLASSIFICATION
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PRISON SERVICE DENIES MISTREATING MOHAMED, DEFENDS ‘HIGH-PROFILE’ CLASSIFICATION

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – The Guyana Prison Service is denying allegations that Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is being subjected to inhumane or degrading conditions at the Lusignan Prison, insisting that restrictions surrounding his detention are based on security and welfare considerations, not punishment.

Mohamed, who was remanded to prison on October 30, has been classified as a “high-profile prisoner,” according to the GPS.

The Prison Service was responding to allegations surrounding his isolation from other inmates, ventilation, continuous lighting and restrictions on exercise and contact.

It maintains that Mohamed’s classification is a security and management measure and does not amount to punitive treatment.

According to the GPS, Mohamed was examined by a medical officer and seen by a welfare officer upon entering the prison.

Prison officials also met with his relatives on October 31 to explain arrangements surrounding visits and telephone communication.

His mother and two sisters were subsequently permitted to visit him.

The GPS said it also approved a request from Mohamed’s family to provide his meals, subject to prison security procedures.

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot and other senior prison officials also visited Mohamed to assess his welfare.

During that visit, officials said Mohamed requested permission to telephone his son ahead of the child’s November 1 birthday. That request was granted.

The Prison Service also said adjustments were made to a fan serving the area of his cell following concerns raised during the visit.

GPS maintained that Mohamed’s public profile does not reduce his rights as a prisoner but equally does not exempt him from security procedures associated with his classification.

His detention conditions will remain under review, according to the service, with access to medical care, welfare services and family contact facilitated under established procedures.

The Prison Service says it remains committed to humane detention and internationally recognised human-rights standards, including principles contained in the United Nations Nelson Mandela Rules.

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