Black Fleet Operation A Worry For Caribbean Countries, Indar Says Nations Must Work Together To “Stamp It Out”

‘A Black Stain on Maritime Authorities’: Minister Indar Urges Regional Alliance to Dismantle Fraudulent ‘Dark Fleet’ Networks Falsely Flying Guyana’s Flag

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Shadow maritime networks and illicit “dark fleet” operators are severely compromising international maritime security, with Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar warning that fraudulent vessel registries are leaving an indelible “black stain” on sovereign flag states across the Caribbean.

Addressing international maritime stakeholders, port operators, policymakers, and terminal executives at the 56th Annual General Meeting, Conference and Exhibition of the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, Minister Indar disclosed that Guyana has been a direct victim of international criminal syndicates illegally hoisting the Golden Arrowhead to traffic sanctioned petroleum, contraband weaponry, and smuggled human cargo.

Indar issued a sharp call to action across Caribbean Community (CARICOM) territories, emphasizing that port authorities, regional coast guards, and national maritime administrations can no longer operate in administrative silos if the hemisphere intends to eradicate fraudulent flag-hopping and shadowy open registries.

Nefarious Cargo: Guns, Sanctioned Oil, and Human Trafficking

Minister Indar highlighted the severe reputational damage inflicted when transnational criminal networks exploit developing nations’ maritime flags to evade detection on the high seas:

Fraudulent Sovereign Cover: Criminal operators forge registration documents and duplicate identification numbers to masquerade under sovereign national flags without the knowledge, authorization, or oversight of legitimate flag states.

Criminal operators forge registration documents and duplicate identification numbers to masquerade under sovereign national flags without the knowledge, authorization, or oversight of legitimate flag states. The Smuggling Web: The Minister warned that these illicit vessels are actively deployed to transport contraband—ranging from illicit arms shipments and human trafficking operations to sanctions-busting crude oil transactions.

The Minister warned that these illicit vessels are actively deployed to transport contraband—ranging from illicit arms shipments and human trafficking operations to sanctions-busting crude oil transactions. Reputational Damage: Indar emphasized that having a nation’s sovereign flag linked to sanctioned cartels jeopardizes international compliance standing, inflates marine insurance risk premiums, and invites diplomatic friction with international maritime regulators.

“It is a curse on the shipping industry. It is a black stain on maritime authorities. When your ship flag is used for nefarious activities—moving things, guns, sanctioned oil, sanctioned products, people, smuggling—those are not things that any nation would like to have their name or their flag or their flag state be associated with.”

The April Interception: The Case of the Majestic X

The Minister’s warnings align with verified maritime intelligence and regulatory disclosures from Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), which has documented an escalating pattern of rogue vessels claiming false Guyanese nationality since 2021:

The Majestic X Seizure: In April 2026, United States maritime forces intercepted and detained the foreign tanker Majestic X while it traversed the Indian Ocean laden with illicit Iranian crude oil.

In April 2026, United States maritime forces intercepted and detained the foreign tanker Majestic X while it traversed the Indian Ocean laden with illicit Iranian crude oil. Fabricated Registry: Investigations confirmed that the vessel—previously sanctioned in 2024 as PHONIX—was operating under fraudulent Guyanese registration papers and illegally flying the Golden Arrowhead to mask its sanctioned movements.

Investigations confirmed that the vessel—previously sanctioned in 2024 as PHONIX—was operating under fraudulent Guyanese registration papers and illegally flying the Golden Arrowhead to mask its sanctioned movements. MARAD’s Response: MARAD has repeatedly issued international maritime alerts affirming that it maintains strict, transparent statutory registries under the Guyana Merchant Shipping Act, warning global port state authorities that dozens of suspected rogue tankers have never been legitimately recognized or certified by the Guyanese government.

Breaking the Silos: ‘We Simply Can’t Stamp It Out Working in Isolation’

Highlighting the cross-border agility of modern maritime cartels, Indar asserted that unilateral national policies are structurally insufficient to combat dark fleet evasion:

Regional Coordination: The Minister called on Caribbean port directors, coast guard authorities, and customs branches to establish shared real-time vessel-tracking databases, automated cross-checks with flag-state registries, and joint monitoring protocols.

The Minister called on Caribbean port directors, coast guard authorities, and customs branches to establish shared real-time vessel-tracking databases, automated cross-checks with flag-state registries, and joint monitoring protocols. Cooperation with Multilateral Partners: He urged regional shipping leaders to deepen operational integration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), regional naval patrols, and global maritime intelligence databases to flag suspicious Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder blackouts and forged documentation at regional ports of call.

“That is what’s happening in this world. And if we don’t work together, [we] simply can’t stamp it out.”

The four-day CSA conference concluded with delegates agreeing that protecting the Caribbean’s maritime borders and sovereign flags requires joint enforcement, regulatory harmonization, and aggressive crackdowns on fraudulent ship registries.