‘HUMILIATED AND DISTRESSED’ CONTRACTOR SUES THE STATE FOR $GUY100 MILLION, SAYS HIS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS WAS BREACHED

State Faces $100M Lawsuit Over Wrongful Arrest in Adriana Younge Case

By Travis Chase |HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Government of Guyana has been hit with a $100 million lawsuit by a contractor and driver, who was wrongfully arrested and detained in connection with the initial police report that claimed 11-year-old Adriana Younge was seen entering a vehicle on the day of her disappearance.

Dion Mario Jeffrey, through his attorney Darren Wade, is suing the state for false arrest and wrongful detention, arguing that his constitutional rights were violated when he was detained for over 12 hours on April 24, 2025, without lawful grounds.

Court documents reveal that Jeffrey was stopped by police at around 6:15 a.m. and taken into custody at the La Grange Police Station, where he remained until approximately 6:30 p.m. that evening.

Jeffrey claims the arrest infringed on:

His right to liberty

His freedom of movement

His right to equal protection under the law

In his statement, Jeffrey also said that the arrest and subsequent media coverage caused reputational damage, resulting in the loss of two major construction contracts:

One valued at $500,000 for drainage works in Parfaite Harmonie

for drainage works in Another worth $275,000 for interior renovations at the Schoonord Housing Scheme

False Police Report Prompted Arrest

The Guyana Police Force initially issued a statement on April 24 suggesting that Adriana had been seen entering a red and black RAV4 which was reportedly heading toward Ruimzigt and La Retraite. That account turned out to be false, as CCTV footage later confirmed that the child never left the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, where her body was discovered in the swimming pool the next day.

The police subsequently acknowledged inaccuracies in their original statement, which formed the basis of Jeffrey’s arrest.

Jeffrey insists that:

He had no involvement in any criminal activity

His arrest was baseless and unlawful

This was the first time he had ever been arrested

The lawsuit names Attorney General Anil Nandlall as the respondent on behalf of the state.

This legal action adds another layer to the mounting fallout surrounding the Adriana Younge investigation, which has been marred by miscommunication, flawed police procedures, and widespread public mistrust.

Like this: Like Loading...