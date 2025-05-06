Tuesday, May 6, 2025
ADRIANA YOUNGE'S FUNERAL POSTPONED…DR. DEXTER TODD IS NOW THE LEAD ATTORNEY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Family Postpones Funeral of Adriana Younge Citing Need for Space and Clarity Amid Ongoing Questions

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, whose body was discovered in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, on April 25, has announced the postponement of her funeral, initially scheduled for Monday morning.

In an emotional statement posted to Facebook, Adriana’s mother, Amsia Simon, shared the family’s decision:

“Due to ongoing matters and our family’s need for space and clarity as we grieve, we have made the painful decision to postpone Adriana’s funeral today.”

Though deeply difficult, Simon added that the decision was rooted in the family’s desire to honor Adriana “with the peace, love, and dignity she deserves.” A new date for the funeral will be announced at a later time.

The postponement comes amid heightened public scrutiny and continued calls for a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adriana’s death. A post-mortem examination performed by three foreign forensic pathologists concluded that the child died by drowning. However, growing national concern and speculation have prompted appeals for independent foreign investigators to assist in the probe.

Further intensifying the case, Dr. Dexter Todd, a certified forensic expert and prominent attorney, has now taken over as lead counsel for the family. Following the autopsy, Dr. Todd made a critical distinction between the cause of death—which was established as drowning—and the manner of death, which he insists still requires legal determination.

“Was the drowning accidental? Was it homicide? What are the circumstances surrounding how the death occurred?” Dr. Todd asked.

“A toxicology report is needed. A Diatom test must be done. And we must determine if the decomposition affected the accuracy of the analysis.”

His remarks have reignited concerns over whether all necessary forensic protocols were followed and whether further examination is needed to uncover the truth.

As calls for transparency and justice grow louder, Adriana Younge’s case continues to grip the nation. Many are standing in solidarity with the family, demanding answers, accountability, and compassion during their time of mourning.

This remains a developing story. Stay with HGP Nightly News for the latest updates.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
