PRESIDENT ALLEGES BLACKMAIL, NAZAR MOHAMED CHALLENGES HIM TO RELEASE MESSAGE

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali and Nazar “Shell” Mohamed are now locked in a public clash over claims of blackmail, farm allegations, and communications the President says were meant to pressure him over ongoing extradition proceedings.

The controversy intensified on Sunday after Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed released a video making several allegations about Ali’s farm.

Ali rejected the claims, saying they were false. He alleged that before the video was released, he had received several communications from the United States-sanctioned and indicted Mohamed family over recent weeks, threatening to release information unless “amends” were made.

According to the President, one of the most recent messages came last week from Nazar Mohamed.

Ali claimed Nazar demanded that he make amends with the family or certain recordings about his farm would be released.

The President said he is prepared to make the messages public so citizens can judge the matter for themselves.

Ali also made it clear that he would not bow to pressure or blackmail from anyone.

At the same time, the President defended his ownership of the farm, saying there was nothing illegal about it. He said the property was acquired before he became President and that banking records and other official documents can verify this.

Ali also said the farm has never received special benefits, preferential treatment, or assistance from the Government of Guyana.

He further stated that no state funds, public resources, or government assets were used in relation to the investment, and that the farm was declared to the Integrity Commission as required by law.

But Nazar Mohamed has strongly rejected the President’s version of events.

In an invited response to Kaieteur News, Nazar denied attempting to blackmail Ali and challenged the President to release the communication in full.

“I categorically reject the president’s claim that I attempted to blackmail him,” Nazar Mohamed told Kaieteur News. “I challenge President Ali to release, in its entirety, the communication I sent to him on Friday morning.”

Nazar said the message contained no threats, no mention of blackmail, and no reference to legal sanctions or indictments.

He also told Kaieteur News that after Ali received the text message on Friday, the President attempted to call him, but he chose not to answer.

“I have nothing to hide,” Nazar said. “I invite the president to make the communication public and allow the people of Guyana to read it for themselves. Let the public judge the facts rather than rely on unfounded allegations.”

The clash now leaves both sides calling for the same thing: the release of the communication at the centre of the dispute.