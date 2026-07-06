HomeArticlesPRESIDENT ALLEGES BLACKMAIL, NAZAR MOHAMED CHALLENGES HIM TO RELEASE MESSAGE
ArticlesNewsPolitics

PRESIDENT ALLEGES BLACKMAIL, NAZAR MOHAMED CHALLENGES HIM TO RELEASE MESSAGE

By HGPTV
0
1069

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali and Nazar “Shell” Mohamed are now locked in a public clash over claims of blackmail, farm allegations, and communications the President says were meant to pressure him over ongoing extradition proceedings.

The controversy intensified on Sunday after Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed released a video making several allegations about Ali’s farm.

Ali rejected the claims, saying they were false. He alleged that before the video was released, he had received several communications from the United States-sanctioned and indicted Mohamed family over recent weeks, threatening to release information unless “amends” were made.

According to the President, one of the most recent messages came last week from Nazar Mohamed.

Ali claimed Nazar demanded that he make amends with the family or certain recordings about his farm would be released.

The President said he is prepared to make the messages public so citizens can judge the matter for themselves.

Ali also made it clear that he would not bow to pressure or blackmail from anyone.

At the same time, the President defended his ownership of the farm, saying there was nothing illegal about it. He said the property was acquired before he became President and that banking records and other official documents can verify this.

Ali also said the farm has never received special benefits, preferential treatment, or assistance from the Government of Guyana.

He further stated that no state funds, public resources, or government assets were used in relation to the investment, and that the farm was declared to the Integrity Commission as required by law.

But Nazar Mohamed has strongly rejected the President’s version of events.

In an invited response to Kaieteur News, Nazar denied attempting to blackmail Ali and challenged the President to release the communication in full.

“I categorically reject the president’s claim that I attempted to blackmail him,” Nazar Mohamed told Kaieteur News. “I challenge President Ali to release, in its entirety, the communication I sent to him on Friday morning.”

Nazar said the message contained no threats, no mention of blackmail, and no reference to legal sanctions or indictments.

He also told Kaieteur News that after Ali received the text message on Friday, the President attempted to call him, but he chose not to answer.

“I have nothing to hide,” Nazar said. “I invite the president to make the communication public and allow the people of Guyana to read it for themselves. Let the public judge the facts rather than rely on unfounded allegations.”

The clash now leaves both sides calling for the same thing: the release of the communication at the centre of the dispute.

Previous article
MOHAMED QUESTIONS HOW ALI COULD AFFORD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR RANCH
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID