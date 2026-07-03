Guyana Still Backing Joint Bridge Project With Suriname – President Ali

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Refusing to allow unilateral parliamentary statements from Paramaribo to alter standing international treaties, President Irfaan Ali has made it clear that Guyana has received no official diplomatic shift from the Government of Suriname regarding the proposed Corentyne River Bridge project. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a recent judiciary event, the Guyanese Head of State maintained a firm line, asserting that the multi-million-dollar mega-project remains exactly what it was designed to be from day one: a strictly bilateral, joint undertaking between the two sovereign neighbors.

The diplomatic friction surfaced following statements delivered in the Surinamese National Assembly by Suriname’s Minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning, Stephen Tsang, during a parliamentary budget debate. Replying to intense inquiries regarding engineering delays, Minister Tsang declared that Paramaribo had decided to bypass the bilateral framework entirely, choosing instead to finance the bridge 100 percent on its own to guarantee that the structure “must and will be a Surinamese bridge.”

However, President Ali completely downplayed the ministerial remarks, noting that his administration has received absolutely zero formal government-to-government correspondence reflecting a change in the cross-border framework. He noted that the only indications of a funding shift have surfaced through regional media houses.

“I have not received anything officially other than what is already placed in the media,” President Ali confirmed during the side interview. “The Corentyne River bridge is a bridge that is being discussed jointly as a joint project by the Government of Guyana and the Government of Suriname, and that is how it will be. Guyana is fundamentally interested in being part of a project that spans two sovereign spaces in a joint manner. That has always been our structural vision.”

Technical Profile: The Corentyne River Infrastructure Link

Dimensional Metrics: A massive 3.1-kilometer fixed-bridge design spanning across the Corentyne River corridor.

A massive spanning across the Corentyne River corridor. The Geographic Corridor: Engineered to connect Moleson Creek, Guyana, directly to South Drain, Suriname, utilizing a critical landing point on Long Island.

Engineered to connect Moleson Creek, Guyana, directly to South Drain, Suriname, utilizing a critical landing point on Long Island. Primary Objective: Engineered to permanently replace the aging, legacy ferry crossing system, drastically boosting cross-border trade, eco-tourism logistics, and heavy vehicular transport.

Engineered to permanently replace the aging, legacy ferry crossing system, drastically boosting cross-border trade, eco-tourism logistics, and heavy vehicular transport. Financial Scope: Originally valued at US$236 million to US$300 million, with the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the lead engineering contractor.

Pressed by journalists on whether Georgetown would gracefully step aside and accept a solo Surinamese financing model if it meant the physical bridge was fast-tracked regardless of who paid the bill, President Ali staunchly rejected the compromise. He emphasized that the sovereign connectivity between the two oil-producing nations demands shared legal and fiscal ownership.

The President noted that in his recent bilateral engagements with Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, the Surinamese Head of State assured him that Paramaribo was simply finalizing its financial and legal arrangements for the shared framework, especially since the Guyanese National Assembly had already completed its primary administrative preparations and set aside financial provisions.

To bring formal clarity to the situation, President Ali disclosed that Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, has formally dispatched official correspondence to the Surinamese Government requesting clarification on Minister Tsang’s parliamentary speech. President Ali warned that if Paramaribo formally requests to terminate the bilateral treaty, his administration will not hesitate to respond decisively.

“There is no other official position or official request that is placed before me,” Ali stated. “If any other request is made through the correct diplomatic channels, then at that time I will be in a position to pronounce on it, and you can rest completely assured that I will pronounce decisively about it.”