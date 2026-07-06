MOHAMED QUESTIONS HOW ALI COULD AFFORD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR RANCH

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is questioning how President Irfaan Ali could afford what he described as a multi-billion-dollar private ranch at Long Creek.

In a statement on Sunday, Mohamed claimed the property has an estimated market value of more than G$5 billion and argued that it cannot be reconciled with the President’s official income.

He noted that Ali’s presidential salary is about G$3.7 million per month and said the President has spent his career in public service.

Mohamed alleged that the 150-acre estate was developed within three years of Ali taking office in 2020, and claimed it represents an abuse of public office.

The Opposition Leader also linked the issue to the proposed Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill.

He claimed the bill is designed to allow Ali to continue benefiting after leaving office, including through provisions for unlimited electricity, water, security, technical and clerical staff, and state-maintained vehicles.

According to Mohamed, those benefits could effectively help maintain the President’s private estate at taxpayers’ expense.

He alleged that the legislation was being advanced to provide Ali with “unlimited electricity and water supply among other perks,” which he claimed could be used to support the ranch.

Mohamed went further, calling for the President’s immediate resignation.

He accused Ali of accumulating substantial personal wealth while many Guyanese continue to face economic hardship.

Mohamed described the situation as a “lasting mark of shame” and alleged that Ali would be remembered as Guyana’s “most corrupt and selfish President.”