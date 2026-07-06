HomeArticlesMOHAMED QUESTIONS HOW ALI COULD AFFORD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR RANCH
ArticlesNewsPolitics

MOHAMED QUESTIONS HOW ALI COULD AFFORD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR RANCH

By HGPTV
0
262

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is questioning how President Irfaan Ali could afford what he described as a multi-billion-dollar private ranch at Long Creek.

In a statement on Sunday, Mohamed claimed the property has an estimated market value of more than G$5 billion and argued that it cannot be reconciled with the President’s official income.

He noted that Ali’s presidential salary is about G$3.7 million per month and said the President has spent his career in public service.

Mohamed alleged that the 150-acre estate was developed within three years of Ali taking office in 2020, and claimed it represents an abuse of public office.

The Opposition Leader also linked the issue to the proposed Former Presidents (Benefits and Other Facilities) Bill.

He claimed the bill is designed to allow Ali to continue benefiting after leaving office, including through provisions for unlimited electricity, water, security, technical and clerical staff, and state-maintained vehicles.

According to Mohamed, those benefits could effectively help maintain the President’s private estate at taxpayers’ expense.

He alleged that the legislation was being advanced to provide Ali with “unlimited electricity and water supply among other perks,” which he claimed could be used to support the ranch.

Mohamed went further, calling for the President’s immediate resignation.

He accused Ali of accumulating substantial personal wealth while many Guyanese continue to face economic hardship.

Mohamed described the situation as a “lasting mark of shame” and alleged that Ali would be remembered as Guyana’s “most corrupt and selfish President.”

Previous article
One Teacher Dismissed, Another Forced Into Early Retirement
Next article
PRESIDENT ALLEGES BLACKMAIL, NAZAR MOHAMED CHALLENGES HIM TO RELEASE MESSAGE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID