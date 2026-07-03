CANU Seizes $80m In Foreign Cannabis, Five Firearms In Georgetown Raid

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has dealt another massive blow to transnational syndicates operating inside the capital. In a high-stakes, intelligence-led tactical assault executed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, anti-narcotics ranks successfully infiltrated a suspected safehouse on Princess Street, netting an estimated $80 million worth of high-grade foreign cannabis and uncovering a lethal cache of five illegal firearms.

Several high-profile suspects were caught red-handed inside the property during the precision raid. They remain locked down in separate, high-security holding cells at CANU headquarters, undergoing intense interrogation as federal investigators work to map the domestic distribution network and trace the maritime pipeline of the contraband.

Acting on precise, time-sensitive intelligence regarding an inbound shipment of foreign narcotics—vulgarly known on the streets as “creeper” or “poppy” marijuana—tactical units completely cordoned off the Princess Street perimeter on Wednesday afternoon. A meticulous search of the premises led to the discovery of 86 bulk, vacuum-sealed parcels of foreign cannabis. The seized narcotics yielded a combined weight of approximately 98.32 pounds (44.6 kg).

Tactical Inventory: Princess Street Seizure Logs

Contraband Volume: 86 industrial, moisture-proof vacuum-sealed parcels.

86 industrial, moisture-proof vacuum-sealed parcels. Total Weight: 98.32 pounds (44.6 kg) of high-potency imported cannabis.

98.32 pounds (44.6 kg) of high-potency imported cannabis. Estimated Street Value: $80,000,000 (GYD).

$80,000,000 (GYD). The Arsenal: Four (4) semi-automatic pistols and one (1) tactical assault rifle.

Four (4) semi-automatic pistols and one (1) tactical assault rifle. Current Status: Multiple suspects are detained under an active 72-hour detention order, pending formal ballistic profiling.

Beyond the multi-million-dollar narcotics haul, the discovery of an active combat arsenal has triggered severe national security alarms. Ranks extracted four semi-automatic pistols and one high-caliber rifle hidden within the structure. The weapons have been immediately dispatched to the Guyana Police Force Forensic Science Laboratory for urgent ballistics testing to determine if they match shell casings recovered from recent gangland executions and drive-by shootings across Region 4.

While CANU has temporarily withheld the identities of the detained suspects to safeguard ongoing tracking operations, senior officials confirmed that the Princess Street operation is directly linked to an aggressive, multi-agency clampdown on weapon-trafficking corridors.

The breakthrough comes just weeks after CANU played a pivotal role in the sensational Schoonard cache discovery on the West Bank of Demerara, where a hidden crate of military-grade AK-47 assault rifles and matching ammunition was dug up. With the Schoonard kingpins currently remanded ahead of their trial, this latest Princess Street bust signals to organized crime rings that federal law enforcement has successfully compromised their urban logistics hubs.