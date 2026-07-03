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One Teacher Dismissed, Another Forced Into Early Retirement

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The formal disciplinary process has officially concluded for two teachers who were captured on video allegedly abusing an autistic student at the David Rose Special School.

One teacher has been dismissed from the public education system, while another has been forced into early retirement after intense disciplinary proceedings into the abuse of an autistic child. Nightly News understands that the Teaching Service Commission recently concluded its thorough investigation and imposed these firm actions against both educators.

Reportedly, both teachers admitted to the allegations of mistreatment during the formal disciplinary hearing, although they attempted to provide various explanations for their conduct. The investigation also reportedly revealed that both educators had previous disciplinary issues on their records.

However, Education Minister Sonia Parag, when questioned on the matter, acknowledged that the disciplinary process has been fully completed.

Ministerial Acknowledgment: “The process at the level of the Commission has wrapped up, and the structural decisions have been communicated to the respective parties,” Minister Parag confirmed, noting that the Ministry maintains an absolute zero-tolerance policy regarding any form of student mistreatment.

The investigation further highlighted critical concerns about the level of specialized training available to teachers working with children who have special educational needs. As a result, firm recommendations have reportedly been made to enhance training and professional development for educators assigned to special needs institutions nationwide.

Also, the child’s family has officially retained legal representation as they continue to pursue the matter.

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